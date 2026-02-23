Signature Theatre Reveals Performers and Special Guests For 35th Anniversary Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Signature Theatre has announced performers and special guests for its 35th Anniversary Gala, set for Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6PM, followed by dinner and entertainment at 7PM, with special performances and appearances from Brent Arnold, Brittain Ashford, Jonathan Christopher, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Bill Irwin, Zoe Kazan, Kenita Miller, Ben Moss, Lila Neugebauer, Edward Norton, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, and Margo Seibert.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

About Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre Company is a nonprofit Off-Broadway theatre company, founded in 1991 by James Houghton and now led by Artistic Director Emily Shooltz. Signature is known for their season-long focus on one artist's work. It has been located in the Pershing Square Signature Center since 2012.

Signature has presented entire seasons of the work of Edward Albee, Lee Blessing, David Henry Hwang, Horton Foote, María Irene Fornés, Athol Fugard, John Guare, Bill Irwin, Adrienne Kennedy, Romulus Linney, Charles Mee, Arthur Miller, Sam Shepard, Paula Vogel, August Wilson, Lanford Wilson, A. R. Gurney, Naomi Wallace and a season celebrating the historic Negro Ensemble Company.

Signature, its productions and its resident writers have been recognized with a Pulitzer Prize, a 2014 Regional Theatre Tony Award, eleven Lucille Lortel Awards, fifteen Obie Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, and thirty-two AUDELCO Awards. The National Theatre Conference recognized the company as the 2003 Outstanding National Theatre of the Year.