Photos: Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Adam Jacobs and More in MONTE CRISTO Rehearsals

The York Theatre is presenting the world premiere production of the sweeping musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' beloved novel The Count of Monte Cristo with book and lyrics by two-time Tony-nominee Peter Kellogg, music by two-time Richard Rogers Award winner, Jonathan Larson Award Grant recipient and ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award winner Stephen Weiner, music direction & orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Helen Hayes nominee Peter Flynn.

The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean’s. Performances begin Thursday, March 12, and continue through Sunday, April 5. Opening Night is Thursday, March 19 (7 p.m.).

Monte Cristo reimagines Alexandre Dumas’s timeless tale as a sweeping musical about power, justice, and the human cost of revenge. Wrongfully imprisoned by a corrupt system and betrayed by those closest to him, Edmond Dantès disappears into a brutal dungeon, emerging years later wealthy, brilliant, and armed with a meticulously calculated plan to destroy the men who ruined his life.

As Edmond reenters society under a new identity, he manipulates money, influence, and fear, exposing the rot beneath political ambition and unchecked authority. But his quest for justice unfolds against a deeper reckoning. The return of a narcissistic ruler who once devastated the nation, the resurfacing of lives collateralized by power, and the reappearance of Mercédès, the woman he loved and lost, force Edmond to confront the limits of vengeance.

Restoring long-erased elements of Dumas’s original novel, including its queer storyline and its roots in racial and political betrayal, Monte Cristo asks urgent questions for our time: Who pays the price when power goes unchallenged? Can justice exist without mercy? And when the world finally offers retribution, is love still possible?

Epic, intimate, and unexpectedly funny, Monte Criso is a story of reckoning—and of choosing what kind of future is worth fighting for.

The cast includes Drama Desk nominee Sierra Boggess as Mercedes, Adam Jacobs as Edmund, James Judy as Danglars, Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee Norm Lewis as Villefort, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, Danny Rutigliano as Caderrousse/Abbe, Drama Desk Award winner Eliseo Roman as Morrell, Daniel Yearwood as Fernand, Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba as Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia, newly announced cast members are Kate Fitzgerald as Eugénie and Jadon Lopez as Albert, supported by the understudies Madison Claire Parks and Travis Keith Battle.

