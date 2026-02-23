HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE to Debut at 59E59 Theaters

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Repertory Company will present How My Grandparents Fell in Love, A Musical at 59E59 Theaters, running from March 17 through April 18, 2026.

Inspired by the true story of how his grandparents met, the book is written by Cary Gitter. The musical features music by Neil Berg and lyrics by both Neil Berg and Cary Gitter. The production will be directed by Suzanne Barabas and star Harris Milgrim and Becca Suskauer.

“New Jersey Repertory Company consistently develops and produces some of the finest new work in the tri-state area, and How My Grandparents Fell in Love is no exception. This musical is filled with laughter, warmth and sincerity, and we're thrilled to welcome this personal story to 59E59 audiences,” said Val Day, Artistic Director of 59E59 Theaters.

The story takes place in 1933, when a Polish-born Jew named Charlie returns to Rovno in search of a bride after ten years living in America. Walking the streets of his hometown, he can't help but notice the beautiful woman who works at the hat shop. Chava has spent her entire life in Rovno and hopes to become a scholar. While Charlie tries to woo her over blintzes and dancing, she remains determined to pursue her education despite the growing clouds of European antisemitism.