Red Bull Theater's MAC BETH Now Streaming On-Demand

Red Bull Theater is presenting the streaming broadcast of their acclaimed all-female production of Mac Beth, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt from Shakespeare, for two weeks only beginning today, Monday May 16th. Virtual admission is only $25.00 allowing viewers to stream it any time through Sunday May 29th.

"All of us at Red Bull are thrilled to be able to share Erica Schmidt's visionary and contemporary take on Macbeth with these outstanding actors. This production was a highlight (and audience favorite) from our last season prior to the pandemic shutdown, and it's very exciting to be able to share it with audiences everywhere in this way." said artistic director Berger.

Mac Beth received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Best Revival and three Drama Desk Award nominations: for Outstanding Revival of a Play, Direction, and Scenic Design.

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, The Hunger Games, All The Fine Boys), AnnaSophia Robb ("Dr. Death," "The Carrie Diaries," "The Act," "Mercy Street," Down A Dark Hall), Sharlene Cruz (Sanctuary City -New York Theatre Workshop, "Flatbush Misdemeanors" - Showtime, Den of Thieves - Harlem Rep), Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (Off-Broadway debut), Ismenia Mendes ("Orange Is the New Black," CSC's The Liar, Cressida in NYSF's Troilus & Cressida), Lily Santiago ("La Brea," New York Shakespeare Festival's Othello), and Ayana Workman (The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint, Juliet in NYSF's Romeo & Juliet) star in Mac Beth.

On an autumn afternoon, in an empty lot outside the city, seven girls meet up to do a play. School uniform tartan transforms in this American urban wasteland. The girls are witches, ghosts, and kings. They hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth-in Shakespeare's original text-as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry. These young women discover what's done cannot be undone.

This production played a limited Off-Broadway engagement in the Spring of 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theater. PLEASE NOTE: This video footage of the Off-Broadway production was originally captured for press & promotional purposes. It was never intended to be watched in its entirety. Viewing is a pleasure, but will include some idiosyncrasies.

Erica Schmidt's numerous credits include Cyrano (The New Group, adapted and directed), Richard II with Robert Sean Leonard; All the Fine Boys (The New Group, wrote and directed); Turgenev's A Month in the Country with Peter Dinklage and Taylor Schilling (CSC); Taking Care of Baby (MTC); Trust (The Play Company, Callaway Award nomination); Humor Abuse (co-wrote and directed); As You Like It (Public Theater/NYSF); Debbie Does Dallas (wrote and directed Off-Broadway). Erica also provided the screenplay for the 2021 film based on her stage musical of Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage.

Mac Beth has set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Erin Bednarz, and movement by Lorenzo Pisoni. This adaptation was given its premiere by Seattle Repertory Theater. The running time is approximately 90 minutes.

Red Bull Theater brings rarely seen classic plays to dynamic new life for contemporary audiences, uniting a respect for tradition with a modern sensibility. Named for the rowdy Jacobean playhouse that illegally performed plays in England during the years of Puritan rule, Red Bull Theater is New York City's home for dynamic performances of great plays that stand the test of time. With the Jacobean plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries as its cornerstone, the company also produces new works that are in conversation with the classics.

A home for artists, scholars and students, Red Bull Theater delights and engages the intellect and imagination of audiences, and strives to make its work accessible, diverse, and welcoming to all. We value and practice inclusiveness, equity and diversity in all of our activities, and are committed to antiracist action. All of us at Red Bull Theater are committed to actively working to help realize a more perfect union-a racially and socially just America. Red Bull Theater believes in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition, in the special ability of live theater to create unique, collective experiences, and the timeless capacity of classical theater to illuminate the events of our times. Variety agreed, hailing Red Bull's work as: "Proof that classical theater can still be surprising after hundreds of years."

Since its debut in 2003 with a production of Shakespeare's Pericles starring Daniel Breaker, Red Bull Theater has served adventurous theatergoers with Off-Broadway productions, Revelation Readings, and the annual Short New Play Festival. The company also offers outreach programs including Shakespeare in Schools bringing professional actors and teaching artists into public school classrooms; Bull Sessions, free post-play discussions with top scholars; and Classical Acting Intensives led by veteran theater professionals. During the pandemic, Red Bull responded swiftly to the shutdown, creating several ongoing programs to serve audiences and artists with our mission: RemarkaBULL Podversations, Online Readings, Seminars, and more.

Red Bull Theater, has presented 20 Off-Broadway productions and nearly 200 Revelation Readings of rarely seen classics, serving a community of more than 5,000 artists and providing quality artistic programming to an audience of over 65,000. The company's unique programming has received ongoing critical acclaim, and has been recognized with Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League, Callaway, Off Broadway Alliance, and OBIE nominations and Awards.

