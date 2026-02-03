Photos: The Cast of THE WATERFALL Off-Broadway Meets the Press

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, January 20th at WP Theater, the cast and creative team of The Waterfall welcomed members of the press into their rehearsal room as they prepared for their first preview. See photos!

Patrice Johnson Chevannes who will be playing Emi, Natalie Paul who will be playing Bean were in attendance as well as playwright Phanésia Pharel, director Taylor Reynolds, Associate Director Jericka D. White, and dialect coach Wynnie Lamour-Quansah.

The Waterfall played its first preview this past Saturday, January 31, and will run through March 1 of 2026, with an official opening night on February 15 at WP Theater.

The Waterfall is Produced by WP Theater and co-producer Thrown Stone Theater Company.

I really do love you.

I just don’t understand you.

Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother’s idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother’s ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?” The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova