Video: Karan Brar, Brandon Flynn and More in DATA Off-Broadway

You can now get a first look at footage of the New York Stage premiere of Data by Matthew Libby, directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The production stars Karan Brar, reprising his role from the Arena Stage production, as well as Brandon Flynn, Sophia Lillis, and Justin H. Min.

The production is now open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, March 29.

Matthew Libby’s suspenseful new play Data pulls back the curtain on Silicon Valley's darkest ambitions. When a brilliant young programmer learns his own algorithm is the key to a massive AI surveillance project, he’s forced to challenge the tech world he once dreamt of joining. Confronting today's most controversial headlines, this subversive thriller follows the terrifying choices at our fingertips—and the high cost of disrupting a system that tracks your every move.