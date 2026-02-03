REVENGE OF THE SOY BOY to be Presented at 2026 New York City Fringe Festival 

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Revenge of the Soy Boy written and performed by Justin Avery Smith and directed by Jacob Musgrove, will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks with performances on Sat April 4 at 2pm, Mon April 6 at 6:30pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm, Mon April 13 at 9:50pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm.

After being heavily mocked online by Star Wars fans in 2025, Justin now uses Star Wars as an intersection for personal comedic stories that also provide personal and social commentary about the galaxy far far away, our own world, and discovering what his place is in all that.

Nerds, LGBTQ+, neurodiverse, film buffs/cinefiles (especially Star Wars fans), anyone who can appreciate pop culture, and anyone who has struggled in the past ten years with their place in the world amid both political and digital unrest will enjoy this show.

Justin Avery Smith

(Writer/Performer) (he/him) is a writer, comedian and performer based in Central Massachusetts. His writing has been featured in McSweeney's, The Onion, and Points In Case. He has also made a name for himself in creating online content that blends humor, current events and pop culture that has amassed millions of views and has been shared by the likes of Wil Wheaton, Jack Quaid, and Todd Stashwick.

With a total of almost 30,000 followers across all social media platforms, content that received millions of views, tens of thousands of likes, and been shared by the likes of Betches News, Justin Avery Smith is a rising star to watch.