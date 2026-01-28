FRIGID New York Unveils Lineup For2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIGID New York will present the 19th annual New York City Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks and wild project in the East Village, the Studio and Mainstage at the Chain Theatre in Midtown, and The Rat NYC in Dumbo, April 1-19. Individual show tickets and festival passes will go on sale in February.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.

A "Confessional" of A Recovering Catholic: The Musical

Written & Performed by Julie McNamara - New York, NY

Having been raised Catholic, I have been in "recovery" for a long time: all those prayers you didn't actually understand, those many times in that scary confessional and the constant guilt! I'm sorry if I'm not apologizing enough for it. How does a good Catholic girl navigate sex, abortion, career, mental health or... actually talking about feelings? By singing proper church hymns, of course, with none of the lyrics changed at all! A comedic musical solo performance, fresh from a wildly successful run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this show will get you really questioning what's in those Hail Marys!

Wed April 1 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm

50 min

Extra Dry

Written & Performed by Michelle Renee Johnson - New York, NY

Desperate for validation, a young woman finds herself in an unsteady and destructive relationship with alcohol. As the stakes get higher, she discovers that the stories she gathers become gradually more entertaining, leading others to remember her...even if she doesn't remember the nights herself.

Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Mon April 6 at 8:10pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm & Fri April 17 at 6:30pm

50 min

Frothy At 50 (The Waves, Wipeouts And Wisdom Of A Midlife Catharsis)

Written & Performed by Killy Dwyer

Presented by Mockstar Media - Costa Rica

Sometimes the scenic detour becomes the destination! In this one woman musical midlife memoir, Dwyer explores the sometimes harrowing, sometimes hilarious edge of reinvention, rage, resilience and riding waves when you surf the chaos instead of resisting it.

Wed April 1 at 6:30pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Tue April 7 at 7pm & Fri April 10 at 9:50pm

60 min

Hemeroscopium

Written & Performed by Chris Chan Roberson - New York, NY

In a 10-year period, Chris moved 5 times. Not a world record, but some very funny, scary, and bizarre things happened. This is his story.

Wed April 1 at 9:50pm, Thu April 9 at 6:30pm, Wed April 15 at 6:30pm, & Sat April 18 at 2pm

60 min

How I Learned (NOT) To Drive

Written & Performed by Jesse Bradley-Amore - Winter Park, FL

How I Learned (NOT) To Drive deals with the true story of a 40-year-old Florida man overcoming his lifelong fear of driving and getting his license in a desperate attempt to save his marriage. It's like a live-action version of Fast & Furious, but funnier, more anxious, and only 60 minutes long.

Fri April 10 at 8:10pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 9:50pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

How to Poop in an Outhouse at -72°F

Written & Performed by Kona Morris

Presented by Pickles and Cheese Productions - Arlington, MA

How to Poop in an Outhouse at -72°F is an adventure story told with humor and humility about what it means to be human. At 19 years old, Kona met a native Alaskan man while traveling through Colorado and decided to drive him home—to a village in northern Alaska. She lived there for 5 years, regularly embarrassing herself, as she learned invaluable lessons from the tribe.

Thu April 2 at 9:50pm, Fri April 3 at 6:30pm, Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Sat April 11 at 12:20pm, Fri April 17 at 8:10pm & Fri April 17 at 8:10pm

Streaming

60 min

Notes on Collagen

Written & Performed by Fabiana Mattedi - Brooklyn, NY

Notes on Collagen is a comic and heartfelt one-woman show by Brazilian actress-writer Fabiana Mattedi. What begins as a casual subway moment spirals into a raw reflection on beauty, aging, immigration, and identity—blending humor, vulnerability, and sharp insight into the illusions we chase to feel whole.

Sat April 4 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Mon April 13 at 8:10pm & Thu April 16 at 8:10pm

45 min

Our Price to Pay

Written by Frances Smith - New York, NY

Two heroines fight their conservative family to the death amid a zombie outbreak. As their story unfolds, we make discoveries about complicated familial relationships and found family.

Thu April 2 at 6:30pm, Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:50pm & Wed April 15 at 9:50pm

Streaming

60 min

Portia and Ellen

Written by Heather Seltzer - Brooklyn, NY

Real life cousins play real life wives, Portia and Ellen, in a fictional imagining of the final days of Ellen's daytime talk show. A comic farce about marriage, cancel culture and the limits of personal growth.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Wed April 8 at 8:10pm, Thu April 9 at 8:10pm & Wed April 15 at 8:10pm

50 min

PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement

Written & Performed by Amy Veltman - New York, NY

If you're reading this, you have a pelvic floor. NYC comedian Amy Veltman reveals why that matters for everyone in this personal, raw, ridiculous tale told through unhinged characters, video, music and a medically unsanctioned chart. “As fearless as it is funny” (FringeReview). Winner, Best Musical Comedy, United Solo Off-Broadway.

Wed April 8 at 6:30pm, Fri April 10 at 6:30pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm & Mon April 13 at 6:30pm

55 min

Revenge of the Soy Boy

Written & Performed by Justin Avery Smith - Shrewsbury, MA

Justin Avery Smith uses Star Wars as an intersection for personal and social comedic commentary.

Sat April 4 at 2pm, Mon April 6 at 6:30pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm, Mon April 13 at 9:50pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

Streaming

30 min

Squire D. Rathbone, Esq.

Written & Performed by Vincent Marano

Presented by teatro oscuro - Bronx, NY

Karma is not a cosmic game of tit for tat. It echoes the fate we deserve, often touching the lives of the people we love. When our actions condemn others in our orbit, what have we left but the free will to make amends or take revenge.

Thu April 2 at 8:10pm, Mon April 6 at 9:50pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

Streaming

45 min

Stations of Life

Written by Cecilia Wisky

Presented by Cambalache Theatre Co. - New York, NY

A story about love. And sex. And identity. And about women tired of waiting.

Fri April 3 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm & Sat April 18 at 10:20pm

25 min

The Darren Podcast Show LIVE

Written & Performed by Josh Cab

Presented by Valleyside House - New York, NY

He's a RAPPER. He's a LANDLORD. He's DARREN. NEW YORK's #1 Rapper/Landlord COMING AT YA widda special LIVE EPISODE of his #1 PODCAST! You've heard him in da apps. You've seen him in da rap videos. NOW step into THE DARREN PODCAST SHOW studio as he does it LIVE! with SPECIAL GUESTS the FAMOUS RAPPERS: LIL ROMEO and THE BAHA MEN! It's TRUTH OR DARREN TIME Y'all!

Fri April 3 at 9:50pm, Wed April 8 at 9:50pm, Sat April 18 at 3:40pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm

30 min

Watch Me Sleep

Written by Rose Treloar

Presented by Loose End Productions - New South Wales, Australia

Watch Me Sleep is a raw, darkly comic autopsy of a dysfunctional relationship. In a cramped studio apartment, Ava and Emmett oscillate between tenderness and brutality, passion and destruction. The audience becomes a silent third character, pulled into their cycle of toxic love, rage, and intimacy.

Tue April 14 at 7pm, Thu April 16 at 6:30pm, Thu April 16 at 9:50pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm

60 min

wild project

1 Small Lie: Martin Dockery

Written & Performed by Martin Dockery - Brooklyn, NY

Humor, horror, & suspense! A family man robs a thief of a ton of money in this dazzling story set to a propulsive soundtrack. “5 STARS: This is the kind of performance that reminds you just how good a Fringe play can be.” – Edmonton Journal

Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm & Sat April 18 at 5:20pm

60 min

Book Club

Written by Francesca Bolam

Presented by Nice Enough Productions - Brooklyn, NY

BOOK CLUB is a darkly funny play about five women who gather for what's meant to be a calm night of wine and literary chat. Instead, long-buried resentments, chaotic humor, and raw confessions unravel the evening. It's not about the book—it never was.

Thu April 2 at 9:20pm, Thu April 9 at 6pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm & Thu April 16 at 9:20pm

60 min

Bride 2 Be

Written & Performed by Meg Chizek - New York, NY

RSVP yes for Bride 2 Be, a character show about the absurdity of wedding culture.

Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 14 at 7:40pm & Fri April 17 at 9:20pm

Streaming

50 min

Clit Cult

Written & Performed by Star Stone - Costa Rica

Clit Cult is a one-woman comedy show based on the true story of Star's experience in the OneTaste Cult. Star was a spiritual seeker in her late 20s on a quest to have an org*sm but she seeketh herself a little too far and ended up accidentally joining a high control group where sexual addiction, financial coercion, partner violence, female sexual exploitation, and unpaid labor ran amok. As featured in the Netflix documentary org*sm Inc. and the recent New York Times articles on “org*smic Meditation,” this cult was based on a 15-minute practice that was supposed to give its participants healing through sexual pleasure.

Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Sat April 4 at 12:20pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm & Fri April 10 at 7:40pm

60 min

Crushed Velvet

Written by Andrew Trimmer - Brooklyn, NY

Crushed Velvet is a camp-soaked, razor-sharp satire set on the crumbling set of Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee. Part backstage farce, part cultural autopsy, it revels in glittering spectacle while exposing the messy underbelly of celebrity, queerness, and the absurd pursuit of perfection.

Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm, Mon April 13 at 7:40pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm

55 min

Desi SNL

Written & Performed by Azhar Bande-Ali

Presented by Needle Films - New York, NY

If you got a bonus at work, you worked more than you were supposed to. Azhar dives into the absurdity of exceeding expectations at work and what it means for satisfaction with life.

Fri April 3 at 6pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Mon April 13 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Did You Charge Your Phone For The End Of The World?

Written by Fletcher Michael

Presented by Infinite Monkey Theater Company - New York, NY

In the dystopian near future, Harper & Mickey, co-owners of a boutique Brooklyn-based advertising agency, have been tasked with rebranding an asteroid that is hurtling towards earth. The Client— a stand-in for an autocratic American regime —exists in the shadowy background of their brainstorming. They have had six months to come up with a pitch but existential discussions have waylaid them, forcing them to come up with a rebrand for the asteroid that is both pleasing to the client and artistically satisfying to Harper and Mickey, and they only have an hour to get it done.

Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Mon April 6 at 6pm, Sat April 18 at 3:40pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

60 min

Fever Dream TV

Written & Performed by Nikolai Phalen - Barcelona, Spain

Fever Dream TV is a surrealist one-man show from Nikolai Phalen that combines stand-up comedy with absurdist concept to create a hilarious reflection on the idea of a self and the reasons for creating.

Sat April 4 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm, Thu April 16 at 7:40pm & Fri April 17 at 7:40pm

60 min

Four Stupid Terrorists

Written by Emily Andrews

Presented by Paperwaster Productions - Raymond, NH

Emily, Tyler, Lydia, and Dylan are a group of friends in the chemistry department at their university. Over the last few years at school, they've become increasingly disillusioned and frustrated with the activism going on around them and the lack of results. These feelings reach a point where they decide that enough is enough and they're going to take matters into their own hands. They're going to save the world because they genuinely think they're the only ones that genuinely can. How will they do that? By committing terrorism, of course.

Mon April 13 at 9:20pm, Tue April 14 at 6pm, Wed April 15 at 9:20pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm

Streaming

50 min

How to Become a Saint (While Wearing Pants)

Written by Becca Canziani, Brooke Ferris, Lynn Hodeib & Ania Upstill

Presented by Butch Mermaid Productions - New York, NY

St. Marinos and self-proclaimed saint Margery Kempe are in Saints' Heaven. Joan of Arc arrives unannounced, direct from canonization. Newly sainted, Joan has some questions. Who gets to be a saint? Why is virginity so important? And how does cake taste so good?!

Wed April 1 at 7:40pm, Thu April 2 at 6pm, Fri April 3 at 7:40pm & Sat April 4 at 2pm

60 min

In Preparation of War

Directed & Choreographed by Vicky Virgin - New York, NY

Dance theater, influenced by culturally sanctioned violence such as boxing, ballet, gang warfare, and the rules of war. Set in a consecrated place where warriors live, eat, and train. A drill master, two warriors, and a ghostly figure from battles past hold the four corners of the space.

Wed April 8 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Wed April 15 at 6pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm

40 min

The Estate of Arthur Brooke v. William Shakespeare

Written by Catherine Cantrell

Presented by Getting There Productions - New York, NY

Imagine Shakespeare in today's copyright world—where our artistic heritage is locked behind legal gates and an elite few hold the keys. Time bends, William is sued, and his devoted wife, Anne, and fellow player Richard Burbage fight to save Romeo and Juliet from destruction. The Estate of Arthur Brooke v. William Shakespeare is a smart dramedy about creativity on trial... and what masterpieces we'd have lost if yesterday's art had to survive today's legal system.

Wed April 1 at 6pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 2pm

60 min

The Sexiest Man Alive

Written by Jefferson Lind & Sayali Gove - New York, NY

A tale of journalism, intrigue, betrayal, and very, very sexy men, The Sexiest Man Alive is the musical that will change your perspective on baristas forever. Once you see Jeff, you'll wonder why John Krasinski was ever born.

Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm & Wed April 15 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

TRAPPED: The Weekend and the Search for “LOVE”

Written & Performed by AKIL e. pinckney

Presented by LIKA-WISE Entertainment LLC - Atlanta, GA

TRAPPED is an unconventional one-man musical about Caleb Jordan's journey to self-healing. Recently dumped, CJ is on the cusp of a career elevation and basking in hope for a brighter future until he gets trapped in an elevator on Valentine's Day 2011, much like his emotions had him trapped earlier, during an unexpected visit from his ex. Though seduced into a sexcapade, the red flags from the past showed up, forcing CJ to shut down any thoughts of reconciliation. Now, in the elevator, he reflects on the day, and his pain and loss drive him to redefine his understanding of love.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Tue April 7 at 6pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

60 min

XOXO: Love Letters from NYC

A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again

Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker

Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak

Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey

The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.

Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Chain Theatre – Mainstage

A STAN IS BORN!

Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK

Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.

Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm

55 min

Apoloholics: Based On True Stories of People Who Apologize Too Much

Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY

Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.

Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Becoming Hamdan Azhar

Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY

Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.

Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm

60 min

Crosswords

Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI

Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.

Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Echoes of My Silence

Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA

On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.

Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm

60 min

House of Waffle

Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio

Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.

Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

30 min

Induction

Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy

Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA

Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.

Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Killing Janet

Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki

Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY

Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.

Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm

55 min

Lunatic

Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA

Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

45 min

Miracle of the Star

Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong

Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY

Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.

At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.

Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm

Streaming

60 min

XOXO: Love Letters from NYC

A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again

Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker

Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak

Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey

The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.

Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Chain Theatre – Mainstage

A STAN IS BORN!

Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK

Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.

Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm

55 min

Apoloholics: Based On True Stories of People Who Apologize Too Much

Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY

Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.

Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Becoming Hamdan Azhar

Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY

Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.

Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm

60 min

Crosswords

Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI

Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.

Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Echoes of My Silence

Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA

On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.

Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm

60 min

House of Waffle

Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio

Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.

Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

30 min

Induction

Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy

Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA

Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.

Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Killing Janet

Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki

Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY

Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.

Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm

55 min

Lunatic

Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA

Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

45 min

Miracle of the Star

Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong

Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY

Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.

At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.

Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm

Streaming

60 min

XOXO: Love Letters from NYC

A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again

Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker

Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak

Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey

The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.

Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Chain Theatre – Mainstage

A STAN IS BORN!

Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK

Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.

Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm

55 min

Apoloholics: Based On True Stories of People Who Apologize Too Much

Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY

Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.

Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Becoming Hamdan Azhar

Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY

Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.

Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm

60 min

Crosswords

Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI

Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.

Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Echoes of My Silence

Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA

On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.

Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm

60 min

House of Waffle

Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio

Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.

Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

30 min

Induction

Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy

Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA

Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.

Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Killing Janet

Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki

Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY

Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.

Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm

55 min

Lunatic

Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA

Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

45 min

Miracle of the Star

Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong

Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY

Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.

At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.

Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm

Streaming

60 min

XOXO: Love Letters from NYC

A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again

Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker

Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak

Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey

The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.

Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Chain Theatre – Mainstage

A STAN IS BORN!

Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK

Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.

Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm

55 min

Apoloholics: Based On True Stories of People Who Apologize Too Much

Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY

Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.

Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Becoming Hamdan Azhar

Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY

Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.

Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm

60 min

Crosswords

Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI

Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.

Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Echoes of My Silence

Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA

On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.

Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm

60 min

House of Waffle

Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio

Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.

Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

30 min

Induction

Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy

Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA

Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.

Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Killing Janet

Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki

Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY

Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.

Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm

55 min

Lunatic

Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA

Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

45 min

Miracle of the Star

Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong

Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY

Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.

At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.

Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm

Streaming

60 min

XOXO: Love Letters from NYC

A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again

Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker

Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak

Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey

The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.

Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Chain Theatre – Mainstage

A STAN IS BORN!

Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK

Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.

Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm

55 min

Apoloholics: Based On True Stories of People Who Apologize Too Much

Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY

Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.

Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Becoming Hamdan Azhar

Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY

Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.

Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm

60 min

Crosswords

Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI

Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.

Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Echoes of My Silence

Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA

On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.

Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm

60 min

House of Waffle

Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio

Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.

Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

30 min

Induction

Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy

Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA

Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.

Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Killing Janet

Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki

Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY

Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.

Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm

55 min

Lunatic

Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA

Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

45 min

Miracle of the Star

Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong

Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY

Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.

At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.

Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm

Streaming

60 min

Monstruo! By K(c)abil, 2048

Written by Christian De Gré Cárdenas

Presented by Alkimia - Yucatan, Mexico

A human septet, where fathers and sons clash and connect across three generations over seven generations of trauma. A debaucherously drizzly plunge into the assimilated journals of men - maybe bipolar, maybe bicultural, maybe biracial, maybe bisexual, maybe byrannical - certainly broken. From 7-time Fringe winners Christian De Gré Cárdenas & Joseph Reese Anderson.

Thu April 2 at 9:20pm, Sat April 4 at 7pm, Wed April 8 at 6pm, Fri April 10 at 7:40pm & Sat April 18 at 12:20pm

Streaming

60 min

Panic in the Bathroom

Written by Jared Scheinberg - New York, NY

An OCD dad. A perfectionist mom. A new pop-rock musical comedy for parents at their wit's end. Bribe your in-laws to babysit and come have a night out with us so you can take a break from those cute little a**holes we call toddlers.

Fri April 3 at 7:40pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm

Streaming

60 min

Slut Liturgy (How Does It Make You Feel?)

Written & Performed by Hope Brannon - Chicago, IL

Slut Liturgy follows both Hope's time in an intensive outpatient program and with bipolar religious mania. Slut Liturgy asks: will Hope get into heaven after therapy? Be not afraid... unless...

Tue April 7 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 12:20pm, Wed April 15 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 9:20pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm

50 min

The Last Audition

Written & Performed by Paul Shearman

Banjo & Bongo Productions - Atlanta, GA

One actor. One crown. One last audition. Blending Shakespeare's power with humour, heartbreak, and memory loss, this intimate solo play is a love letter to theatre and a moving portrait of family, legacy, and the fading light of a great performer's mind.

Wed April 1 at 7:40pm, Sun April 5 at 12:20pm, Thu April 9 at 6pm, Wed April 15 at 6pm & Fri April 17 at 7:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Thoughts & Prayers

Written by Ibsen Santos & Aaron Zook

Presented by The Antigone Project - New York, NY

In a society numbed by senseless tragedy, survivors of an act of mass violence, struggle with the ritualized return to normalcy. Thoughts & Prayers is an epic tragedy that confronts teen isolation, sexual abuse, and gun violence wrapped in a red, white, and blue veneerer.

Thu April 2 at 6pm, Mon April 6 at 6pm, Mon April 13 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm

60 min

Chain Theatre Studio

Chip On Her Shoulder

Written & Performed by Jennifer McAuliffe

Presented by Off With Their Heads Productions - British Columbia, Canada

Single, Snacking, and Struggling: A Play About Chips, Comfort and Coping - A brutally honest one-woman comedy about heartbreak, coping, and carbs. Bold, biting, and painfully relatable, it serves a salty take on life, love, work, and dreams that never quite land. Come for the laughs. Stay for the chips.

Sun April 5 at 5:35pm, Mon April 6 at 6:15pm, Thu April 9 at 6:15pm, Fri April 10 at 6:15pm & Fri April 17 at 6:15pm

Streaming

60 min

Follower

Written & Performed by Katheryn McGaffiga - Brooklyn, NY

Follower is a gripping exploration of the methodical mind of a female stalker. Paralyzed by feeling lost and trapped in her own life, a young woman follows other people to discover new ways to live. She gets a second chance at life from the most unlikely project: following and meticulously researching her high-achieving college classmate, whose life is in stark contrast to her own. On a desperate quest for direction and identity, her innocent admiration for him quickly becomes obsession. If she studies his life closely enough, can she use it as a guide for her own transformation? As her fixation intensifies and her feelings for him grow more complex, this thought-provoking performance reveals the extremes we may go to find ourselves. An unparalleled examination of stalking, obsessiveness, limerence and resilience.

Wed April 1 at 9:25pm, Sat April 4 at 8:55pm, Fri April 10 at 9:35pm & Fri April 17 at 9:35pm

55 min

Gnosis

Written & Performed by Zack Reardon

Presented by Transient Art Productions - Greenwich, CT

Alone aboard humanity's first interstellar ark, Captain Elias Hasket guides hundreds of sleeping pilgrims toward a distant galaxy. But the voyage hides a darker purpose. As time unravels and a cosmic god awakens, one man's search for meaning becomes a descent into infinite madness.

Sat April 4 at 3:55pm, Wed April 8 at 9:25pm, Wed April 15 at 9:25pm & Sun April 19 at 7:15pm

Streaming

40 min

In Between the Moon and the Sun

Written by Martina Demaio and Elian Wigisser - New York, NY

In Between the Moon and the Sun follows Luna and Sol, two Latina artists who meet in New York chasing the same dream. When one of their visas is approved and the other denied, their friendship must survive across distance and change. Blending movement and bilingual storytelling, the play explores the shifting meaning of home, the reality behind the romantic ideal of leaving everything behind, and the tension between trusting the universe and facing the truth when dreams no longer match the lives we're living.

Thu April 2 at 6:15pm, Sun April 12 at 3:55pm, Thu April 16 at 9:25pm & Sat April 18 at 10:35pm

Streaming

45 min

Lipstick

Written & Performed by Linda Morales Caballero

Presented by Eduardo Díaz Productions, LLC - New York, NY

LIPSTICK is an award-winning audacious dive into identity, memory, and desire. Through vivid childhood memories and adult confusion, one man unravels his sense of self-caught between gender, self-expression, and the haunting need to be seen. Raw, intimate, and unforgettable.

Sun April 5 at 3:55pm, Tue April 7 at 7:55pm, Thu April 16 at 7:55pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm

60 min

PERRA PUTA LOCA BRUJA: A Latina's Réclamation Journey

Written & Performed by Vanessa Codorniu

Presented by The Biz Bruja - Montrose, PA

Perra Puta Loca Bruja is a bold one-woman show by Vanessa Codorniu that reclaims four archetypes historically used to silence women. Through storytelling, ritual, and humor, she transforms pain into power, weaving family, ancestors, and identity into a performance that is raw, funny, and deeply healing-breaking ancestral chains with every word.

Sat April 4 at 7:15pm, Tue April 7 at 6:15pm, Wed April 8 at 7:55pm, Sat April 18 at 5:35pm & Sun April 19 at 5:35pm

Streaming

60 min

Real Men in Scarves in Pittsburgh

Written & Performed by Andy Paluselli - New York, NY

It's not easy growing up gay in the Iron City under an iron fist. A young man's revenge fantasy becomes another reality after a 30 year journey searching to understand his father's rejection.

Sun April 5 at 7:15pm, Thu April 9 at 7:55pm, Sat April 11 at 3:55pm & Fri April 17 at 7:55pm

60 min

The Box Factory

Written by Ed Mulreany - New York, NY

After his fully funded start-up goes out of business, a former tech hot-shot moves back to Queens to rebuild his life and the family business, the last cardboard box factory in NYC.

Wed April 8 at 6:15pm, Sat April 11 at 7:15pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm & Sat April 18 at 3:55pm

Streaming

30 min

The Meeting

Written by Brian James Polak

Presented by Theatre Unleashed - Los Angeles, CA

Experience a not too distant future where any form of art is banned and the utterance of banned words results in state-sanctioned violence. The Meeting is not a play. Because there are no plays under The Leader.

Wed April 1 at 7:55pm, Thu April 2 at 7:55pm, Fri April 3 at 7:55pm, Sat April 4 at 10:35pm & Mon April 6 at 7:55pm

60 min

The Most Normal of My Weird Friends

Written & Performed by Ray Crisara - New York, NY

Did you think you had a normal childhood...and discover you were wrong? Follow Ray Crisara on his often hilarious path to self-awareness. You'll meet his dysfunctional family, and the people in his life that led him from being a soft, lazy kid, to discovering the creative being inside. And finding love.

Fri April 3 at 6:15pm, Thu April 9 at 9:25pm, Tue April 14 at 7:55pm & Sat April 18 at 7:15pm

50 min

The Village Cidiot

Written & Performed by Lauren Letellier - Hillsdale, NY

In The Village Cidiot, a dyed-in-the-wool Manhattanite loses her big corporate job and moves, reluctantly, to a tiny upstate town where there's no Chinese take-out, no dry cleaner, and the nearest Starbucks is an hour away. Will her city skills be any match for rural reality, or will marauding bears, a bad septic, and hostile locals finish her off first? A heartfelt journey about navigating life's disruptions with humor, compassion, and tick repellant.

Sat April 11 at 5:35pm, Mon April 13 at 6:15pm, Tue April 14 at 6:15pm, Thu April 16 at 6:15pm & Sun April 19 at 3:55pm

60 min

There's Something Seriously Wrong With Cyrus

Written & Performed by Cyrus Deboo

Presented by Soaring Solo Studios - Los Angeles, CA

A journey of finding your voice, accepting your flaws, and living unapologetically—all while loving the music of Madonna and Taylor Swift.

Fri April 3 at 9:35pm, Sat April 4 at 5:35pm, Sun April 5 at 2pm, Sat April 11 at 8:55pm & Sun April 12 at 5:35pm

60 min

White as Snow

Written & Performed by Rose-Ingrid Benjamin

Presented by Lakou Loulouz - Ontario, Canada

Blending spoken word, music, and storytelling, White as Snow charts the journey of a queer eldest immigrant daughter coming home to herself. Rose-Ingrid Benjamin's powerful solo performance traces their path from altar to aftermath, inviting us to reckon with who we become after all our idols come crashing down.

Tue April 7 at 9:25pm, Fri April 10 at 7:55pm, Sun April 12 at 7:15pm, Tue April 14 at 9:25pm & Sat April 18 at 2:00pm

60 min

Who Does Your Laundry?

Written & Performed by Martina Demaio and Alice Litchfield

Presented by MDAL PRODUCTIONS - New York, NY

Who Does Your Laundry? is a sharp, funny, and deeply human two-hander set in a fluorescent-lit laundromat in Midtown Manhattan. When Alda, an Argentinian cleaner, and Celia, an Australian lawyer, collide over a broken washing machine, small talk turns into a battle of worlds—art versus commerce, feeling versus logic, connection versus survival.

Between quarters, empanadas, and unexpected confessions, the women expose their loneliness, pride, and longing for home—discovering that sometimes the people we least expect can help us rinse our inner cycle.

Wed April 1 at 6:15pm, Sat April 4 at 2pm, Mon April 13 at 7:55pm & Wed April 15 at 7:55pm

Streaming

45 min

Your Love Isn't Love

Written & Performed by Anthony P. Pennino - Montclair, NJ

He once believed the song had it right—“Love is all you need.” He would soon discover that true love can find itself in battle with despair, pain, and fear—and that love is not guaranteed to win against the darkness.

Thu April 2 at 9:25pm, Mon April 6 at 9:25pm, Sat April 11 at 10:35pm & Sat April 18 at 8:55pm

Streaming

55 min

The Rat NYC

A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!

Written & Performed by Bailey Swilley - New York, NY

When everyone in her life pressured Bailey to have a baby, she spent a lot of time questioning, researching, and agonizing over what was wrong with her—until she found the answer, literally inside of her, at the gyno's office. Storytelling comedy meets body horror.

Fri April 3 at 8:10pm, Mon April 6 at 6:30pm, Tue April 14 at 9:50pm & Thu April 16 at 9:50pm

Streaming

60 min

All the Rage

Written & Performed by Venessa Peruda - New York, NY

An unofficial anger management class for women run by a comedian. A sardonic and irreverent comedy about female rage—where it comes from, why it's valid, and how we can make it work for us.

Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm & Tue April 14 at 8:10pm

60 min

Becoming Psychic

Written & Performed by Gada Jane

Presented by Predella Studio - Ontario, Canada

Becoming Psychic is the funny, intimate journey of a lifelong skeptic discovering her psychic abilities—talking to statues, meditating herself nearly headless, and performing uncannily accurate live readings. The show explores the blurry line between insight, madness, and the uncanny spaces in between.

Thu April 2 at 9:50pm, Sat April 4 at 2pm, Thu April 9 at 6:30pm, Fri April 10 at 9:50pm & Sat April 18 at 5:20pm

Streaming

55 min

Black Trashbag Magic

Written by Alina Garcia-Burke - New York, NY

Black Trashbag Magic is a witchy 2010s Tumblr-core almost-comedy that unfolds as Natalie narrates through her adolescent relationships, intent on summoning her best friend and apologizing. As Natalie loses control of her narrative, memories resurface in a new light.

Wed April 1 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 7pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm

45 min

Chase Montana: From Funny to Fatherhood (A New Yorker's Story)

Written & Performed by Jason Flood

Presented by Wholesome Productions - Los Angeles, CA

One man. One microphone. And one little reason to grow the hell up. Get ready for laughs, tears, and truth bombs as comedian Chase Montana steps into the spotlight like never before. From his wild beginnings as an orphaned kid hustling to survive to the moment he meets the person who changes everything—his son Jeffy—Chase bares it all in this no-holds-barred, brutally honest, and laugh-out-loud hilarious one-man show. Warning: This show contains sensitive subject matter, explicit language, and emotional gut punches.

Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Wed April 8 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Fri April 17 at 6:30pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm

60 min

fainting couch: a one woman show... (with a butler)

Written & Performed by Katherine Humes

When Lady K is struck by a debilitating episode of pain and hysteria following her presentation to society, she is sent to the seaside for her health. Through soliloquy, dialogue, audience interaction, and dance, this autobiographical performance devolves from a predictable portrait of perfection into an unashamed riot against the notion of the sick woman.

Sun April 5 at 2pm, Mon April 6 at 8:10pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm

Streaming

60 min

Hagnificent

Written & Performed by Debora Fromm

Presented by Give a Folk - Dunwoody, GA

Embark on a mythic journey of aging to celebrate the joy and power of life's transitions with humor, heart, and a whole lotta badassery.

Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Wed April 8 at 6:30pm, Thu April 9 at 9:50pm, Fri April 10 at 8:10pm & Sat April 11 at 2pm

60 min

How Not To Feel

Written by Pete Cheema

Presented by Creative Agency - British Columbia, Canada

A comedic musical tragedy. Half sketch comedy, half concert, and a full-on look into the madness of our own minds.

Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Tue April 7 at 8:10pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Mon April 13 at 9:50pm & Wed April 15 at 9:50pm

60 min

Mother.

Presented by Acting Political - Brooklyn, NY

Mother. is a treatise on the nouns we associate with the word, in the many forms they take. Five artists explore themes of adoption, birth, admiration, nurture, and abandonment through both light humor and painful truth.

Thu April 2 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm

Streaming

60 min

Online & Personal

Written & Performed by Elizabeth George - New York, NY

Paige Lerman cites the dangers of loving online—finding herself stuck in a personal haunted house of boredom, mediocrity, and virginity until one day she decides to brave the real world. In this dark and comedic retelling of an online queer love story, the show explores loneliness, trauma, and redemption. TW: mental health & SA.

Wed April 1 at 6:30pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm, Wed April 15 at 8:10pm & Sat April 18 at 3:40pm

30 min

Presley Tweed: Fancy AF

Written by Rodney Brazil and Benjamin Farha

Presented by Next Stage - Oklahoma City, OK

A whirlwind of wild tales, lackluster wit, and not much wisdom. This comic cabaret centers on Presley Tweed, a self-proclaimed almost-star, and his delusional quest for fame—blending musical comedy with misadventures. A story of audition disasters, famous ex-boyfriends, and the gumption needed to chase the limelight.

Tue April 7 at 6:30pm, Thu April 9 at 8:10pm, Fri April 10 at 6:30pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm & Fri April 17 at 9:50pm

Streaming

55 min

The Isle of Slaves Revisited – A Theatrical and Musical Spectacle For Our Times

Written by Pierre de Marivaux

Adapted & Translated by Marisa Stefatos

Presented by Evicted Victorius Productions - Southhold, NY

The tables have savagely turned when survivors of a shipwreck—two masters and their servants—land on the Isle of Slaves, a republic founded by those who fled the cruelty of their owners. Their very existence is challenged in this modern take on Marivaux's masterpiece, revisiting questions of equality and the power of roles in an increasingly fraught society.

Wed April 8 at 8:10pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Tue April 14 at 6:30pm & Thu April 16 at 8:10pm

Streaming

55 min

The Third Choice

Written & Performed by Tai Chatur - Brooklyn, NY

What if we chose not to choose anymore? The Third Choice blends storytelling, stand-up comedy, and a faux group therapy session to explore identity, belonging, and carving your own path. Through humor and heart, Tai traces the moments that shaped him—from culture to classroom, restaurants to reality TV.

Thu April 2 at 6:30pm, Fri April 3 at 6:30pm, Mon April 13 at 8:10pm & Sat April 18 at 10:20pm

50 min

The Total Veronica Experience

Written & Performed by Veronica Manning

Life Is Luvv Productions - Burlington, VT

The Total Veronica Experience is a thought-provoking and humorous exploration of life, death, and everything in between. Veronica's journey forces her to confront her tumultuous past and ultimately make a choice about her future—highlighting the enduring human need for connection, purpose, and the messy, beautiful experience of being alive.

Sat April 4 at 7pm, Mon April 6 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm, Wed April 15 at 6:30pm & Fri April 17 at 8:10pm

60 min

Walter Schlinger's Romeo and Juliet

Written & Performed by Sean Gordon

Presented by Glow-Worm Theatre Company - Brooklyn, NY

A meta-theatrical solo performance where former English undergraduate Walter Schlinger candidly shares a live reading of his senior thesis. This is a desperate attempt to share his work and make it the best it can be. A delicate play grappling with youth, transition, and validation, as Walter reckons with the role mentors play in our development while dissecting his changing relationship to the world around him.

Fri April 3 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Mon April 13 at 6:30pm & Thu April 16 at 6:30pm

Streaming

60 min