WHO DOES YOUR LAUNDRY? to be Presented at 2026 New York City Fringe Festival 

MDAL productions will present Who Does Your Laundry? written by Alice Litchfield and Martina Demaio and directed by Libby Yowell. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre with performances on Wed April 1 at 6:15pm, Sat April 4 at 2pm, Mon April 13 at 7:55pm & Wed April 15 at 7:55pm.

When finance girlie Celia is forced to visit her rundown local laundromat, she collides with Alda, an Argentine cleaner, and must confront her greatest fear - small talk. This sharp, witty two-hander pits opposing worldviews against each other, allowing something tenderly human to emerge.

The cast will feature Alice Litchfield and Martina Demaio. The creative team includes Libby Yowell.