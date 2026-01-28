TOSOS to Premiere OUR HOUSE at A.R.T./New York Theatres This February

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TOSOS, New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, presents the World Premiere of OUR HOUSE by Barry Boehm. Directed by Mark Finley, performances begin February 26 at A.R.T/New York's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Set in Iowa the year before marriage equality is recognized by the Supreme Court, OUR HOUSE is about family. Andy, an ACT UP veteran, and his husband are set to host the wedding of their nephew Brendan to Eugene, who is African American. The happy occasion is threatened when the young couple venture out into the neighborhood and a confrontation with locals force this modern family to face some hard facts about what it takes to make everyone feel safe in "our house."

OUR HOUSE stars Christopher Borg (2020 Lucille Lortel Award nominee for Outstanding Featured Actor in Charles Busch's The Confession of Lily Dare), Tim Burke (Naked Boys Singing), CJ DiOrio (Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec), Jalen Ford (Gratitude at Urban Stages), Nancy Slusser (Menopause The Musical) and Jon Spano (Peggy and Jackson at The Public). The production team includes Evan Frank (set), Ben Phillipp (costumes), David Castaneda (lighting), Morry Campbell (sound), Abby Fry (stage manager), Ken Goldman (producer), Nicholas Reilly (associate producer) and Reesa Graham (assistant director).

OUR HOUSE runs February 26 - March 21, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at The A.R.T./New York Theatres is located at 502 West 53rd Street (off 10th Avenue). Tickets are $45 - $70, available at www.tososnyc.org

Barry Boehm has been active in the theatre and performing arts since his professional debut as an actor at age nine. He has worked as both an actor and director in the Midwest, Chicago, San Francisco and New York. He holds a BFA in Drama from Illinois Wesleyan University and did his Ph.D. in theatre arts at the Graduate Center of City University in New York. His full-length plays include Naptime at Polly's and The OGGs in Hoboken. His short play Mates in Space! was produced as part of the Baltimore Comedy Festival.

Mark Finley has been the Artistic Director of TOSOS since its revival in 2002 and has directed many of its acclaimed and award-winning productions including Doric Wilson's A Perfect Relationship (OOBR award) and both runs of Doric Wilson's Street Theater at the Eagle (HX Award nominee). He made his off-Broadway directorial debut with Chris Weikel's Penny Penniworth. His work has been seen locally, regionally and internationally. Mark is also an actor, an author and a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues at subsidized rental rates, plus free access to top-line technical equipment, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York is the leading service and advocacy organization for New York City's 400+ nonprofit theatres, with a mission to assist member theatres in managing their companies effectively so that they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. We accomplish this through a comprehensive roster of real estate, financial, educational, and community-building programs, as well as research, advocacy, and field-wide initiatives that seek to improve the long-term health and sustainability of the industry. Over the years, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor's Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit www.art-newyork.org.