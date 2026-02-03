WALTER SCHLINGER'S ROMEO AND JULIET to be Presented at 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Walter Schlinger's Romeo and Juliet, written and performed by Sean Gordon and directed by Dixie O'Connell. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC with performances on Fri April 3 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Mon April 13 at 6:30pm & Thu April 16 at 6:30pm.

Former English undergraduate, Walter Schlinger, stands alone in a wide, infinite, green field. In this meta-theatrical solo performance, Walter reckons with the role our mentors play in our development and attempts to provide insight into the world's most famous love story. While desperately trying to share his work with anyone who will listen, he grapples with the notions of youth, tragedy, and validation.

The creative team includes: Lainey Helmers (Producer), Sadie Kalinowska-Werter (Stage Manager), Reed Gordon (Set and Projection Design), Ali Caruso (Costumer Design).

Sean Gordon

(Writer/Performer) (he/him) is an actor and writer originally from Albany, New York. His work focuses on blending old stories with new ideas. He was a three-time resident at the Phoenix Residency at the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford with the Mighty Quinn

Foundation. He is also a co-founder of Glow-Worm Theatre Company. Plays include: Temporary Dissonance (POV Festival selection), Walter Schlinger's Romeo and Juliet, Chicken Sexer, and Maybe This Will Fix Me. He can be seen in the web series “Why Try,” out now, and in the short film “Bird Flu,” out later this year. He has a BA in Theatre and Performance Studies and a Minor in Playwriting from Purchase College and is an avid reality TV fan.