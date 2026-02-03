 tracker
Encore Reading of SPIRITUS to be Presented at the DR2 Theatre

Spiritus is directed by Danny Sharron, with Merrick Williams serving as the Stage Manager.

By: Feb. 03, 2026
An encore reading of Spiritus will be presented at the DR2 Theatre on Monday, February 23 at 7:00 PM with Dael Orlandersmith
 
After experiencing a series of losses, Virgil reconnects with a Bronx friend now working as a funeral director, and embarks on an unexpected journey — one that challenges their sense of identity, memory, and what it means to live with purpose.

Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist  Dael Orlandersmith — and inspired by Dante’s Inferno — Spiritus is a stirring solo play about how we live and how we die. Spiritus is directed by Danny Sharron, with Merrick Williams serving as the Stage Manager.


 




