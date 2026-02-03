Encore Reading of SPIRITUS to be Presented at the DR2 Theatre

Spiritus is directed by Danny Sharron, with Merrick Williams serving as the Stage Manager.
An encore reading of Spiritus will be presented at the DR2 Theatre on Monday, February 23 at 7:00 PM with Dael Orlandersmith.
After experiencing a series of losses, Virgil reconnects with a Bronx friend now working as a funeral director, and embarks on an unexpected journey — one that challenges their sense of identity, memory, and what it means to live with purpose.
Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith — and inspired by Dante’s Inferno — Spiritus is a stirring solo play about how we live and how we die. Spiritus is directed by Danny Sharron, with Merrick Williams serving as the Stage Manager.
