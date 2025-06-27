 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals

This workshop starred Julius Thomas III, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Maya Sistruck, Nasia Thomas, and others.

By: Jun. 27, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now check out photos of Prospect Musicals’ workshop production of The Oscar Micheaux Project. This workshop starred Julius Thomas III, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Maya Sistruck, Nasia Thomas, and others.

The Oscar Micheaux Project had music by renowned jazz and Broadway artist Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World), co-book and co-lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr., co-lyrics and additional music by Peter Mills and co-book by Cara Reichel. The show is inspired by the life and work of Oscar Micheaux (1884 – 1951), as well as other historic figures in his circle. The director is Kimille Howard (Ain’t Too Proud), and the choreographer is Chloe Davis (Gypsy).

From silent pictures to the talkies, groundbreaking cinematic pioneer Oscar Micheaux fights to bring Black stories to the silver screen... facing down censorship boards, financial ruin, and family betrayal. Micheaux’s legacy as America’s first major Black filmmaker comes to syncopated and soulful life in this original jazz musical.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michaelson

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
The company

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Full Company

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Nasia Thomas and Julius Thomas III

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Saint Aubyn, Curtis Wiley, Julius Thomas III, Tymothee Harrell and Alysha Morgan

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
LaDonna Burns and Anita Welch-Smith (foreground) with Marques Furr and Saint Aubyn (background)

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Maya Sistruck (foreground) with background L to R Ryan Jamaal Swain, Julius Thomas III, Marques Furr, LaDonna Burns, Alysha Morgan

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Nasia Thomas and Julius Thomas III

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III and Marques Furr

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III and Nasia Thomas

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Tymothee Harrell, LaDonna Burns and Marques Furr

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas II and Nasia Thomas

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Maya Sistruck and Julius Thomas III

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III and LaDonna Burns

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III, Curtis Wiley and Saint Aubyn

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III, Saint Aubyn, Ryan Jamaal Swain

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Ryan Jamal Swain

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Marques Furr (foreground) with Tymothee Harrell, Alysha Morgan, Julius Thomas III and company (background)

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III and Nasia Thomas

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Marques Furr, Tymothee Harrell and Julius Thomas III

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III and Maya Sistruck

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Ryan Jamaal Swain and Julius Thomas III

Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals Image
Julius Thomas III and Nasia Thomas (foreground) and L to R background Saint Aubyn, Alysha Morgan, Tymothee Harrell, LaDonna Burns

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos