Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals

You can now check out photos of Prospect Musicals’ workshop production of The Oscar Micheaux Project. This workshop starred Julius Thomas III, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Maya Sistruck, Nasia Thomas, and others.
The Oscar Micheaux Project had music by renowned jazz and Broadway artist Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World), co-book and co-lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr., co-lyrics and additional music by Peter Mills and co-book by Cara Reichel. The show is inspired by the life and work of Oscar Micheaux (1884 – 1951), as well as other historic figures in his circle. The director is Kimille Howard (Ain’t Too Proud), and the choreographer is Chloe Davis (Gypsy).
From silent pictures to the talkies, groundbreaking cinematic pioneer Oscar Micheaux fights to bring Black stories to the silver screen... facing down censorship boards, financial ruin, and family betrayal. Micheaux’s legacy as America’s first major Black filmmaker comes to syncopated and soulful life in this original jazz musical.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michaelson
The company
Full Company
Nasia Thomas and Julius Thomas III
Saint Aubyn, Curtis Wiley, Julius Thomas III, Tymothee Harrell and Alysha Morgan
LaDonna Burns and Anita Welch-Smith (foreground) with Marques Furr and Saint Aubyn (background)
Maya Sistruck (foreground) with background L to R Ryan Jamaal Swain, Julius Thomas III, Marques Furr, LaDonna Burns, Alysha Morgan
Nasia Thomas and Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III and Marques Furr
Julius Thomas III and Nasia Thomas
Tymothee Harrell, LaDonna Burns and Marques Furr
Julius Thomas II and Nasia Thomas
Maya Sistruck and Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III and LaDonna Burns
Julius Thomas III, Curtis Wiley and Saint Aubyn
Julius Thomas III, Saint Aubyn, Ryan Jamaal Swain
Ryan Jamal Swain
Marques Furr (foreground) with Tymothee Harrell, Alysha Morgan, Julius Thomas III and company (background)
Julius Thomas III and Nasia Thomas
Marques Furr, Tymothee Harrell and Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III and Maya Sistruck
Ryan Jamaal Swain and Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III and Nasia Thomas (foreground) and L to R background Saint Aubyn, Alysha Morgan, Tymothee Harrell, LaDonna Burns
Videos