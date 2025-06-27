Photos: THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now check out photos of Prospect Musicals’ workshop production of The Oscar Micheaux Project. This workshop starred Julius Thomas III, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Maya Sistruck, Nasia Thomas, and others.

The Oscar Micheaux Project had music by renowned jazz and Broadway artist Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World), co-book and co-lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr., co-lyrics and additional music by Peter Mills and co-book by Cara Reichel. The show is inspired by the life and work of Oscar Micheaux (1884 – 1951), as well as other historic figures in his circle. The director is Kimille Howard (Ain’t Too Proud), and the choreographer is Chloe Davis (Gypsy).

