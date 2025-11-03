 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway

Directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, the off-Broadway production wll play a 7-week limited engagement.

By: Nov. 03, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

REUNIONS, a new musical with book and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf and music by Jimmy Calire, is now open at City Center Stage (ii). Check out photos from opening night!

Directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, the off-Broadway production wll play a 7-week limited engagement. REUNIONS is Executive Produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises / Jonathan Hogue.

REUNIONS is a musical adaptation of two famous one-act plays with a common theme: What happens when you rediscover the life you almost lived? The musical is divided into two acts with each act a different story.

“The Twelve Pound Look” is based on the play by J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan. The play takes place in Downton Abbey-era London.  Harry Sims is about to be knighted when the past catches up with him in this ripped-from-the headlines look at issues of social class, a woman's "place" and the high price of success. 

“A Sunny Morning” is based on the enchanting play by Spain’s prolific Quintero Brothers. The action takes place in a park in Madrid where the hope of love springs eternal, even among septuagenarians.

The cast of REUNIONS features Bryan Fenkart as Sir Harry, Joanna Glushak as Dona Laura, Chilina Kennedy as Kate, Courtney Reed as Lady Sims, Daniel Torres as Edward/Juanito, and Chip Zien as Don Gonzalo. The swings are Janet Aldrich, Keith Lee Grant, and Pearl Rhein

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Cast of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Cast of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Cast of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Cast of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Cast of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Chilina Kennedy

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Courtney Reed

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Chip Zien

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Torres

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Gabriel Barre

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Torres. Chilina Kennedy

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Gabriel Barre, Ken Davenport

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Jeffrey Scharf and Ken Davenport

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Joanna Glushak

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Pearl Rhein

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Laila Robbins and Gabriel Barre

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Keith Lee Grant

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
Jonathan Hogue

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Company of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Cast and Producers of REUNIONS

Photos: REUNIONS Opens Off-Broadway Image
The Stage Management of REUNIONS


Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos