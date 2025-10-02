Chilina Kennedy, Courtney Reed and More to Star in REUNIONS Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



REUNIONS, a new musical with book and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf (Who’s Got Me; David Copperfield, the new musical) and music by Jimmy Calire (member and principal writer of “Raven,” a Buffalo, New York based band), will play City Center Stage II. Directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre (Andrew Lippa’s Wild Party; Amazing Grace), the off-Broadway production begins performances on October 24, with opening set for November 2 in a 7-week limited engagement. REUNIONS is Executive Produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises / Jonathan Hogue.

REUNIONS is a musical adaptation of two famous one-act plays with a common theme: What happens when you rediscover the life you almost lived? The musical is divided into two acts with each act a different story.

“The Twelve Pound Look” is based on the play by J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan. The play takes place in Downton Abbey-era London. Harry Sims is about to be knighted when the past catches up with him in this ripped-from-the headlines look at issues of social class, a woman's "place" and the high price of success.

“A Sunny Morning” is based on the enchanting play by Spain’s prolific Quintero Brothers. The action takes place in a park in Madrid where the hope of love springs eternal, even among septuagenarians.

The cast of REUNIONS features Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Sir Harry, Joanna Glushak (War Paint) as Dona Laura, Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Kate, Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Lady Sims, Daniel Torres (Evita) as Edward/Juanito, and Chip Zien (Into The Woods) as Don Gonzalo. The swings are Janet Aldrich (Me And My Girl), Keith Lee Grant (Ragtime; Founder of Harlem Repertory Theater), and Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre…).

REUNIONS features scenic design by Edward Pierce (Associate Scenic Design and worldwide Design Supervision - WICKED), lighting design by Ken Billington (Chicago, the musical) and Mitchell Fenton (Gypsy; Sunset Blvd.), costume design by Jen Caprio (Spamalot; The Heart of Rock and Roll), sound design by Megumi Katayama (Titanic for City Center Encores; For Colored Girls…), hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas (Buena Vista Social Club; & Juliet), and

Ashley Wren Collins is the Associate Director & Choreographer. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical; POTUS).