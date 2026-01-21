Photos: Elevator Repair Service's ULYSSES in Performance at The Public

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at the Public Theater and Elevator Repair Service’s Ulysses, presented in partnership with Under the Radar festival. With humor, pathos, and a richly layered design, Ulysses stiches verbatim passages from Joyce’s epic masterpiece into a two-and-a-half hour tour de force. Ulysses is in performances now and has been extended to run through Sunday, March 1.

Elevator Repair Service takes on the Mount Everest of twentieth-century literature. James Joyce’s ULYSSES has fascinated, perplexed, scandalized, and/or defeated readers for over a century. In this New York City premiere, seven performers sit down for a sober reading but soon find themselves guzzling pints, getting in brawls, and committing debaucheries as they careen on a fast-forward tour through Joyce’s funhouse of styles. With humor, pathos, and a richly layered design, ERS stitches together verbatim passages from Joyce’s epic masterpiece into a two-and-a-half hour tour de force.

The cast of Ulysses includes Dee Beasnael, Kate Benson, Maggie Hoffman, Vin Knight, Christopher-Rashee Stevenson, Scott Shepherd, and Stephanie Weeks.

The production includes original scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Marika Kent, sound design by Ben Williams, projection design by Matthew Deinhart, and prop design by Patricia Marjorie. Maurina Lioce will be the production stage manager and Kelsey Vivian will be the stage manager.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus