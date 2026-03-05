Girls Inc. Of NYC To Host Junior Board Soirée At Mriya Gallery

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Girls Inc. of NYC will host its Junior Board and Ambassador Network Annual Soirée at Mriya Gallery, bringing together art, music, and community in support of programs for girls and young women across New York City.

The evening will feature live entertainment by composer and violinist Edward W. Hardy, who will perform a solo pop violin set from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hardy serves as the event’s Entertainment Sponsor.

Guests will experience art-inspired activations, an open bar, and light bites while celebrating creativity, self-expression, and the energy of New York City. Creative, vibrant semi-formal attire is encouraged.

Proceeds from the event will support Girls Inc. of NYC’s programs focused on empowering girls and young women through education and enrichment initiatives including STEM, mental health resources, financial literacy, college readiness, and creative expression.

Sponsors and partners for the event include American Ballet Theatre, New York Knicks, Catbird, SoJo Spa Club, and Manhattan Comedy School, among others.

Girls Inc. of NYC works to empower girls and young women to be “strong, smart, and bold.” The organization currently serves approximately 15,000 students across 250 schools and community centers throughout New York City. According to the organization, program participants maintain a 99 percent high school graduation rate, a 98 percent college acceptance rate, and a 92 percent first-year college completion rate.

Hardy, praised by The New York Times for “composing the omnipresent music and playing the violin superbly,” has performed at Carnegie Hall more than 30 times and has appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week. His work includes the score for the Obie Award-winning play The Woodsman.

Tickets for the event are available at girlsincnyc.org/events/2026-junior-board-soiree.