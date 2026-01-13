Elevator Repair Service's ULYSSES Extends for Two Weeks at The Public

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Public Theater and Elevator Repair Service will begin previews for the New York City premiere of Ulysses directed by John Collins, with co-direction and dramaturgy by Scott Shepherd. Ulysses begins performances in the Martinson Hall on Tuesday, January 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance and an official press opening on Sunday, January 25. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, February 15, the production has now extended through Sunday, March 1.

Elevator Repair Service takes on the Mount Everest of twentieth-century literature. James Joyce’s Ulysses has fascinated, perplexed, scandalized, and/or defeated readers for over a century. In this New York City premiere, seven performers sit down for a sober reading but soon find themselves guzzling pints, getting in brawls, and committing debaucheries as they careen on a fast-forward tour through Joyce’s funhouse of styles. With humor, pathos, and a richly layered design, ERS stitches together verbatim passages from Joyce’s epic masterpiece into a two-and-a-half hour tour de force.

The cast of Ulysses includes Dee Beasnael, Kate Benson, Maggie Hoffman, Vin Knight, Scott Shepherd, Christopher-Rashee Stevenson, and Stephanie Weeks.

The production includes scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Marika Kent, sound design by Ben Williams, projection design by Matthew Deinhart, and prop design by Patricia Marjorie. Maurina Lioce will be the production stage manager and Kelsey Vivian will be the stage manager.