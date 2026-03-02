LUIGI: THE MUSICAL To Hold NYC Staged Reading At The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The co-creators of LUIGI: THE MUSICAL, along with Executive Producer Alan Kliffer, will bring the viral musical comedy to New York City for a staged reading on June 15 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue inside The Yotel).

Originally developed in San Francisco, LUIGI: THE MUSICAL has sold out multiple performances in its home city and has received coverage from outlets including The New York Times, NPR’s All Things Considered, and The Washington Post.

The project was inspired by the true story of three high-profile inmates—Luigi Mangione, Diddy, and Sam Bankman-Fried—who were held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the same time.

The musical reimagines public figures as exaggerated characters representing healthcare, Hollywood, and tech. According to creator Nova Bradford, the work uses comedy to explore public reaction, media consumption, and institutional accountability. The production examines how violence is portrayed and consumed in American culture, using satire to address broader social themes.

WHO

Created by: Nova Bradford

Book by: Nova Bradford, Arielle Johnson, Andre Margatini, and Caleb Zeringue

Music by: Arielle Johnson

Lyrics by: Arielle Johnson and Nova Bradford

Branding and Logo Designer: Caleb Zeringue

Original Executive Producer: Caleb Zeringue

Executive Producer: Klif Entertainment

ABOUT THE CREATORS AND PRODUCERS

Nova Bradford (Creator, Writer, & Lyricist) is a performing artist, director, producer, and lyricist known for guerrilla theater productions in San Francisco and stand-up comedy performed under the mononym NOVA.

Arielle Johnson (Composer, Writer, & Lyricist) is a stand-up comedian, writer, choreographer, and pianist. Her previous musical work includes The Minotaur: A Dark Comedy About Losing Your Mind In Grad School.

André Margatini (Writer) is a Bay Area-based author and performer whose work has appeared in Memoir Magazine, Feminist Book Club, and Femme Art Review. They host a monthly queer comedy open mic at Thee Parkside in San Francisco.

Caleb Zeringue (Writer, Original Executive Producer) is a stand-up comic and writer whose credits include appearances at Cobb’s, The Stand, Gotham, and the Edinburgh Fringe. He was part of the writing team for The Drill Master, with a reading scheduled at The Elysian.

Alan Kliffer (Executive Producer) has produced and directed comedy for more than twenty years and has served as Artistic Director for Asylum NYC and The Second City New York. His credits include industry showcases for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, and Just For Laughs, as well as multiple plays and musicals.