My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway

The vampire pop opera runs through May 10 at Theater 555.

By: Mar. 06, 2026
Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway Image

BLOOD/LOVE has officially arrived off-Broadway. The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City. Directed by Hunter Bird, Blood/Love is a new original musical written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero, and Natalie Malotke.

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

The new original musical Blood/Love's full cast includes Carey Renee SharpeChristopher M. RamirezBrooke SimpsonZephaniah WagesAndrew AvilaMalik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan PlateroOksana PlateroErika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin BrownVictoria ByrdColeman CummingsMarcquet HillAva NobleMorgan ReillyAliya RoseTaylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway Image Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: It’s a great hodgepodge of vampire tropes, some of which work better than others under Hunter Bird's direction — such as a great bit of staging where Valerie and her vampire companions admire themselves in a mirror and see no reflections, only their clothes. However, none of the themes feel fully fleshed out enough for an emotional payoff.

Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway Image Jerry Portwood, 1 Minute Critic: So much talent has been amassed for this production that it’s difficult to parse it all out. At many points, it gives Phantom of the Opera vibes, which makes sense. Director Hunter Bird is part of the creative team for Masquerade, the immersive reimagining of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Blood/Love embraces a similar heady mix of sentimental camp and romantic gothic drama, but with a contemporary beat.

Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway Image Rachel Graham, Theatremania: Look, this winter sucks. The cold and snow have been endless. The Olympics are over and the rest of the news cycle is depressing and devastating. Most of us are on our second or third viewing of Heated Rivalry. We’re all just trying to survive until spring. Why not treat yourself to an hour and a half of sexy vampires dancing around to catchy music? Blood/Love could be the silly, sensual distraction you need right now.

Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway Image
Average Rating: 76.7%


Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Broadway Bracket


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos