Review Roundup: BLOOD/LOVE Arrives Off-Broadway

BLOOD/LOVE has officially arrived off-Broadway. The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City. Directed by Hunter Bird, Blood/Love is a new original musical written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero, and Natalie Malotke.

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

The new original musical Blood/Love's full cast includes Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: It’s a great hodgepodge of vampire tropes, some of which work better than others under Hunter Bird's direction — such as a great bit of staging where Valerie and her vampire companions admire themselves in a mirror and see no reflections, only their clothes. However, none of the themes feel fully fleshed out enough for an emotional payoff.

Jerry Portwood, 1 Minute Critic: So much talent has been amassed for this production that it’s difficult to parse it all out. At many points, it gives Phantom of the Opera vibes, which makes sense. Director Hunter Bird is part of the creative team for Masquerade, the immersive reimagining of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Blood/Love embraces a similar heady mix of sentimental camp and romantic gothic drama, but with a contemporary beat.

Rachel Graham, Theatremania: Look, this winter sucks. The cold and snow have been endless. The Olympics are over and the rest of the news cycle is depressing and devastating. Most of us are on our second or third viewing of Heated Rivalry. We’re all just trying to survive until spring. Why not treat yourself to an hour and a half of sexy vampires dancing around to catchy music? Blood/Love could be the silly, sensual distraction you need right now.