Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Red Bull Theater presents Mac Beth, the second of its two Off-Broadway productions at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street between Bleecker & Hudson Streets).
The show officially opened last night, May 19, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!
Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, The Hunger Games, All The Fine Boys), Ismenia Mendes (CSC's The Liar, Cressida in NYSF's Troilus & Cressida), AnnaSophia Robb ("The Carrie Diaries," "The Act," "Mercy Street," Down A Dark Hall), Sharlene Cruz (Den of Thieves at Harlem Rep), Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (Off-Broadway debut), Lily Santiago (New York Shakespeare Festival's Othello), and Ayana Workman (The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint, Juliet in NYSF's Romeo & Juliet) star in Mac Beth, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt from Shakespeare.
In Schmidt's production seven girls meet up to do a play in an empty lot outside the city on an autumn afternoon. School uniform tartan transforms in this American urban wasteland. The girls are witches, ghosts, and kings. Using only Shakespeare's text, they hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry.
Mac Beth features set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Erin Bednarz. This adaptation was given its premiere by Seattle Repertory Theater. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Laila Robbins and Robert Cuccioli
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball
Noah Robbins and Talene Monahon
Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schillin attends the Opening Night Party for Red Bull Theater's All-Female MAC BETH at Houston Hall on May 19, 2019 in New York City.
Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling
Cody Carrera
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt
AnnaSophia Robb attends the Opening Night Party for Red Bull Theater's All-Female MAC BETH at Houston Hall on May 19, 2019 in New York City.
Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Trey Santiago, Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Trey Santiago, Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Isabelle Fuhrman and boyfriend
Jesse Berger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Erica Schmidt, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes
