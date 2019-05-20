Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH

Red Bull Theater presents Mac Beth, the second of its two Off-Broadway productions at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street between Bleecker & Hudson Streets).

The show officially opened last night, May 19, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, The Hunger Games, All The Fine Boys), Ismenia Mendes (CSC's The Liar, Cressida in NYSF's Troilus & Cressida), AnnaSophia Robb ("The Carrie Diaries," "The Act," "Mercy Street," Down A Dark Hall), Sharlene Cruz (Den of Thieves at Harlem Rep), Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (Off-Broadway debut), Lily Santiago (New York Shakespeare Festival's Othello), and Ayana Workman (The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint, Juliet in NYSF's Romeo & Juliet) star in Mac Beth, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt from Shakespeare.

In Schmidt's production seven girls meet up to do a play in an empty lot outside the city on an autumn afternoon. School uniform tartan transforms in this American urban wasteland. The girls are witches, ghosts, and kings. Using only Shakespeare's text, they hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry.

Mac Beth features set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Erin Bednarz. This adaptation was given its premiere by Seattle Repertory Theater. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Laila Robbins and Robert Cuccioli



Laila Robbins and Robert Cuccioli



Chad Kimball



Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball



Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball



Talene Monahon



Talene Monahon



Noah Robbins



Noah Robbins



Noah Robbins and Talene Monahon



Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling



Taylor Schillin attends the Opening Night Party for Red Bull Theater's All-Female MAC BETH at Houston Hall on May 19, 2019 in New York City.



Taylor Schilling



Taylor Schilling



Taylor Schilling



Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling



Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling



Cody Carrera



Cody Carrera



Michael Emerson



Michael Emerson



Michael Emerson



Peter Dinklage



Peter Dinklage



Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt



Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt



Sophie Kelly-Hedrick



Sophie Kelly-Hedrick



Sophie Kelly-Hedrick



Sophie Kelly-Hedrick



Ismenia Mendes



Ismenia Mendes



Ismenia Mendes



Ismenia Mendes



Ayana Workman



Ayana Workman



Ayana Workman



Ayana Workman



Sharlene Cruz



Sharlene Cruz



Sharlene Cruz



Sharlene Cruz



AnnaSophia Robb



AnnaSophia Robb



AnnaSophia Robb



AnnaSophia Robb



AnnaSophia Robb attends the Opening Night Party for Red Bull Theater's All-Female MAC BETH at Houston Hall on May 19, 2019 in New York City.



Lily Santiago



Lily Santiago



Lily Santiago



Lily Santiago



Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Trey Santiago, Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Trey Santiago, Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Isabelle Fuhrman



Isabelle Fuhrman



Isabelle Fuhrman



Isabelle Fuhrman



Isabelle Fuhrman and boyfriend



Isabelle Fuhrman and boyfriend



Isabelle Fuhrman



Jesse Berger



Jesse Berger



Jesse Berger



Jesse Berger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Erica Schmidt, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes



Jesse Berger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Erica Schmidt, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes



AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes



Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes



Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes



Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes



Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes