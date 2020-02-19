PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM Begins Toronto Run April 18

Jonathan Rockefeller's NY Times Critic's Pick Paddington Gets in a Jam will head to Toronto's Lower Ossington Theatre, ahead of its Canadian tour following its critically acclaimed run at New York's DR2 Theatre on March 8, 2020. Paddington Gets in a Jam will also be launching its National Tour beginning this September (dates and venues TBA) for more information, visit, PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com.

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he's expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival.

Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list - repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, bake a cake.... But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos!

Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives?

"We have been thrilled by the critical and audience response that we received for Paddington Gets in a Jam and are excited to bring this amazing family production throughout Canada and the United States." Creator of Paddington Gets in a Jam, Jonathan Rockefeller

Paddington Gets in a Jam began its limited Off-Broadway run on December 13, 2019, where the NY Times Critic's Pick was called "Hilarious! "Charming! "Captivating!" The New York Times; "The hottest family show in town!" BroadwayWorld; "Makes kids laugh out loud" A Child Grows in Brooklyn; "Very Funny!" Mama Maven; "Delights Audiences of all ages" Theatre Is Easy; "A Feel-Good Experience" The Knockturnal; "A delightful show that's utterly irresistible to the child in all of us." DC Metro Arts "Paddington finds a way to make even the grouchiest people smile." Theatermania.

Cast for Paddington Gets in a Jam includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street," NYC & International Tour The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), Jessica Bulzacchelli (Regional: James and the Giant Peach), John Cody (TV: "Sesame Street," Monkey and Dino's Funky Puppet Show!), A.J. Ditty (Puffs; or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic) and Kirsty Moon (NYC: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody NYC/International Tour: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show).

Paddington Gets in a Jam is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with Puppet Creation by Rockefeller Productions. Creative team includes Doug Kmiotek (Playwright), David Goldstein & Peter R. Feuchtwanger (Set Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Dave Ferdinand (Sound Design), Mikaela Hogan (Props Master), PRF Productions (Production Supervisor), Hannah Delmore (Stage Manager), Jill Bowman (General Manager) and Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager).

Acclaimed creator of family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been seen by more than one million people in over 12 countries--to the acclaim of critics and audiences alike. The show's extended run in New York City culminated in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Other projects include the UK tour of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant , and the recent premiere of Mr. Men and Little Miss Show at Edinburgh Fringe, along with the streaming short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks , written by preeminent author and illustrator Eric Carle and narrated by Bernadette Peters.

Paddington Gets in a Jam will continue its run through March 8, 2020, tickets are available by visiting PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine





