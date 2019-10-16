New York Stage And Film Announces 2019 NYC Fall Programming

New York Stage and Film has announced the upcoming line-up for their fall programming including the 2019 NYC Reading Series and a special panel discussion. New York Stage and Film's NYC Programming serves artists through the course of the full calendar year, and throughout the life cycle of their projects. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting www.NewYorkStageAndFilm.org/NYCProgramming.

The 2019 NYC Reading Series, held at The Glicker-Milstein Theater at The Diana Center at Barnard College (3009 Broadway, at 117th Street), was kicked off by a reading of Senator Bill Bradley's Moving Forward. Upcoming in the 2019 NYC Readings Series:



Tent Revival

by Majkin Holmquist

directed by Teddy Bergman

Monday, October 28 at 7:00pm

The story of Ida, a young woman on the road with her parents as they preach the good word during the faith-healing revivalist tradition of the mid-20th century. While they spread miracles from one small Kansas town to another, Ida wrestles with doubt and struggles to find her own voice on the wide midwestern plains.

Mother of Exiles

by Jessica Huang

Monday, November 4 at 7:00pm

In 1898 California, a pregnant Eddie Loi faces deportation. In 1998 Miami, her grandson Braulio decides who stays and who goes. In 2098 somewhere on the ocean, their descendants sail toward a new country, fleeing climate crisis. Mother of Exiles follows the Loi family's journey through America across 200 year, as they are ushered along by the spirits of their ancestors.



The Lost Or, How To Just B

by Keelay Gipson

directed by Rad Pereira

Monday, November 18 at 7:00pm

The Lost Or, How To Just B is story a Black boy trying to find his wings when the world tells him he has none. And Love. Told through hip hop and spoken word, we follow B as he discovers himself, through the city that raised him and the city he has never known.

Added to the fall programming this year is a special panel presented in collaboration with New York Theater Salon, held at the DGF Music Hall (356 West 40th Street, 2nd Floor):



New York Theater Salon

In collaboration with

New York Stage and Film

Present:

Portraits of Religion in Modern Theatre

There are an estimated 4,200 religions worldwide, and although American theater focuses on telling stories about followers of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, some important questions are to be asked. What kind of portrayals are we making in our theater stories, and are these holding truthful to realities of the people who follow them? While some playwrights choose to ridicule organized religion, others seem to focus on one specific belief or perspective of that belief.

Join us for our November panel where will explore the ways various religions are portrayed on stage, and hopefully draw closer to what it means to represent religious faith, its doctrines, and their followers on the theatrical stage.

Panelists will include:

Majkin Holmquist

(More to be announced)

DATE: Friday, November 22nd, 2019

PLACE: DGF Music Hall, 356 West 40th Street, 2nd floor

TIME: 7PM-8:30PM

(snacks and beverage will be provided)

NOTE: Seating is extremely limited. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NYTheatreSalon/).

RSVP at our Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/35noBpl





