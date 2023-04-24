Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marilyn Maye to be Honored at The American Popular Song Society Benefit

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Brochu, Charles Busch, Liz Callaway, Len Cariou, Aisha De Haas, and more will perform.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Marilyn Maye to be Honored at The American Popular Song Society Benefit

THE AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY will honor the legendary Marilyn Maye at their "Second Annual Benefit Evening" on Monday, June 12 at 6:00 PM at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). A reception will follow at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). Maye is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award as she continues to celebrate her 95th Birthday. The event will feature performances by Klea Blackhurst, Jim Brochu, Charles Busch, Liz Callaway, Len Cariou, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, Melissa Errico, Debbie Gravitte, Julie Halston, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Susie Mosher, Sidney Myer, Lee Roy Reams, Jamie de Roy, Catherine Russell, Gabrielle Stravelli, Sandy Stewart with Bill Charlap, Stacy Sullivan, and Mark William. The event will be hosted by Michael Lavine, who also serves as music director. For tickets, please visit www.apssinc.org/gala2023.html

The organization also proudly announces the new Educational Workshop giving kids a fun, hands-on learning experience about the music that's been America's gift to the world since the turn of the last century. The series will begin with All About Songwriting, headed by APSS Board member, esteemed songwriter Tom Toce who, along with some of today's best new songwriters, will give kids a window into what it takes to create a song like a Max Martin, Taylor Swift, Billy Eilish, to name a few.

THE AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY

was established in 1980 as The New York Sheet Music Society It began with a small but dedicated group of collectors, who, through the courtesy of the late Sammy Cahn, president of the Songwriters' Hall of Fame, met at One Times Square to exchange sheet music and stories about songwriters, singers, and songs. Now a thriving non-profit corporation, the Society has over 400 members spread across the nation. From the start, NYSMS meetings were lively affairs, and they continue to be. Celebrity drop-ins quickly became one of the Society's attractions. Many of America's great songwriters have discussed their careers, their collaborators, and their work methods. To hear them perform their hits and tell the stories behind the songs is spellbinding. These exciting programs are preserved on videotape in the archives.

United in a commitment to American popular song, the members represent every aspect of the music business: writing songs, publishing, promoting, and performing them and preserving both the song sheets and the history that goes with them. The Society is proud to count among their members authorities on film and show music, ragtime, ethnic songs, nineteenth century and World War I songs; and just about any category you can name. From a mere handful of collectors at the start, the organization has swelled its ranks to an enthusiastic and ever-growing membership from all over the continent.




Interview: Shaw Expert David Staller Talks DEAR LIAR at Irish Repertory Theatre Photo
Interview: Shaw Expert David Staller Talks DEAR LIAR at Irish Repertory Theatre
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with David Staller, who discusses starring in the Irish Repertory Theatre's Dear Liar, as part of The Letter Series.
Theater Mu Will Host AAPI Generations Conference Photo
Theater Mu Will Host AAPI Generations Conference
To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Theater Mu's 30th anniversary season, and Asian American theater as a whole, we're bringing some of the field's luminaries to the Twin Cities in a weekend of artist talks, exhibits, our annual New Eyes play-reading festival, and more. Each event will be centered on at least one of Theater Mu’s tenets of Asian American stories, art, and social justice.
CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre Next Month Photo
CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre Next Month
Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, a humorous and poignant new solo show, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder, will be performed at the Laurie Beechman  Theatre on Wednesday, May 10th at 7:00pm with doors opening at 6:00pm for food and beverage.  
Theater for the New City to Present August Strindbergs CREDITORS Beginning This Month Photo
Theater for the New City to Present August Strindberg's CREDITORS Beginning This Month
From April 27 to May 14, Theater for the New City will present an innovative August Strindberg Rep production of Strindberg's 'Creditors.' The 1888 drama will be updated to modern Long Island in this adaptation, which is newly translated and directed by Robert Greer. 

More Hot Stories For You


LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This SummerLIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This Summer
April 24, 2023

'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical' is making its Off-Broadway debut after a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.
Photos: Roger Q. Mason Presents WAITING FOR A WAKE Reading With Page 73 At Open Jar StudiosPhotos: Roger Q. Mason Presents WAITING FOR A WAKE Reading With Page 73 At Open Jar Studios
April 24, 2023

See inside Roger Q. Mason's developmental reading of Waiting for a Wake.
Full Cast Set For Juliet Stevenson-Led THE DOCTOR at Park Ave ArmoryFull Cast Set For Juliet Stevenson-Led THE DOCTOR at Park Ave Armory
April 24, 2023

Park Avenue Armory has announced the full ensemble for the North American premiere of Robert Icke’s critically acclaimed production The Doctor. 
Photos: First Look at SHADOW/LAND at The Public TheaterPhotos: First Look at SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater
April 24, 2023

Get a first look at photos of the staged world premiere play shadow/land at The Public Theater.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESSPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS
April 24, 2023

See photos from opening night of Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness.
share