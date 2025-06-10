Little Island Announces 2025 Summer Programming in The Glade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Island has announced programming details for its second annual season in The Glade, one of the park's premier performance venues. All performances are free and open to the public. Taking place from June through September, the 2025 season will present 9 events across 24 evenings, curated by renowned artists and cultural leaders. This newly announced programming follows Little Island's sold-out inaugural season and is part of its larger 2025 summer season.

The four-month season in The Glade features curations and performances by jazz vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant with a rotating lineup of special guests; two nights of concerts curated by acclaimed painter Amy Sherald; the world premiere of The Case of the Stranger, a new song cycle from Whitney White; two evenings of music from Suzan-Lori Parks & The Joyful Noise; a Ladies of Jazz tribute concert featuring Broadway stars; the first public performance of Eugene Onegin, a bluegrass adaptation of Tchaikovsky's opera; the world premiere of The Lights, a new song cycle by Matt Aucoin and Ben Lerner performed by Roomful of Teeth; a two-day Radiolab takeover for all ages; and a week of piano performances from Jeremy Denk & Conor Hanick, with nightly programs and special guests.

Sitting directly in the Hudson River, Little Island opened in May 2021 and has welcomed more than 6 million visitors. The park was conceived in response to the damaged Pier 54 following Hurricane Sandy and designed by Heatherwick Studio with MNLA, led by Signe Nielsen. Little Island aims to offer New Yorkers and visitors a space that is immersive, artistic, and restorative.

Zack Winokur serves as Producing Artistic Director of the 2025 season. Programming is supported by the Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation.

Tickets for all performances in The Glade are first-come, first-served with no ticket required. More information is available at littleisland.org.

FULL SUMMER PROGRAMMING IN THE GLADE

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT

Curates an ongoing series of jazz evenings with a different special guest at each performance:

June 19 at 10 PM: Georgia Heers

June 22 at 10 PM: Timo Andres

July 17 at 10 PM: Vanisha Gould

July 18 at 10 PM: Brandon Patrick George

July 19 at 10 PM: Samora Pinderhughes

July 20 at 10 PM: Emi Ferguson

July 25 at 10 PM: The Emmanuel Michael Group

July 26 at 10 PM: Melanie Charles

Two nights of concerts curated by the renowned painter:

June 20 at 10 PM: serpentwithfeet

June 21 at 10 PM: Yasmin Williams

THE CASE OF THE STRANGER

June 26 at 10 PM: World premiere of a new song cycle written and performed by Whitney White.

SLP & THE JOYFUL NOISE

July 23 at 10 PM and July 24 at 10 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks and her band perform two evenings of music.

LADIES OF JAZZ

July 27 at 10 PM: Broadway stars honor iconic Black female jazz singers.

EUGENE ONEGIN

July 30 & 31 at 10 PM: Bluegrass adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s opera by Sarah Gancher.

THE LIGHTS

August 2 & 3 at 10 PM: New song cycle by Matt Aucoin and Ben Lerner, performed by Roomful of Teeth.

RADIOLAB

August 6 at 10 AM & 5 PM, August 7 at 10 AM & 5 PM: Terrestrials—family-friendly performances led by Lulu Miller with special guests.

Jeremy Denk & CONOR HANICK

A week of piano recitals with changing nightly programs and special guests:

August 21 at 10 PM: Conor Hanick – Book of Sounds by Hans Otte

August 22 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk & Alexi Kenny

August 23 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk with Alex Agate, Ryan Jung & Nicholas Phan – “Water Music”

August 24 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk with Robert Carlson, Nicholas Phan & Adria Ye – “Water Music”

August 27 at 10 PM: Conor Hanick with Keir GoGwilt

August 28 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk – De Profundis by Frederic Rzewski & Beethoven’s Op. 111

