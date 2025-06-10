Little Island Announces 2025 Summer Programming in The Glade

Taking place from June through September, the 2025 season will present 9 events across 24 evenings, curated by renowned artists and cultural leaders.
Little Island has announced programming details for its second annual season in The Glade, one of the park's premier performance venues. All performances are free and open to the public. Taking place from June through September, the 2025 season will present 9 events across 24 evenings, curated by renowned artists and cultural leaders. This newly announced programming follows Little Island's sold-out inaugural season and is part of its larger 2025 summer season.
The four-month season in The Glade features curations and performances by jazz vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant with a rotating lineup of special guests; two nights of concerts curated by acclaimed painter Amy Sherald; the world premiere of The Case of the Stranger, a new song cycle from Whitney White; two evenings of music from Suzan-Lori Parks & The Joyful Noise; a Ladies of Jazz tribute concert featuring Broadway stars; the first public performance of Eugene Onegin, a bluegrass adaptation of Tchaikovsky's opera; the world premiere of The Lights, a new song cycle by Matt Aucoin and Ben Lerner performed by Roomful of Teeth; a two-day Radiolab takeover for all ages; and a week of piano performances from Jeremy Denk & Conor Hanick, with nightly programs and special guests.
Sitting directly in the Hudson River, Little Island opened in May 2021 and has welcomed more than 6 million visitors. The park was conceived in response to the damaged Pier 54 following Hurricane Sandy and designed by Heatherwick Studio with MNLA, led by Signe Nielsen. Little Island aims to offer New Yorkers and visitors a space that is immersive, artistic, and restorative.
Zack Winokur serves as Producing Artistic Director of the 2025 season. Programming is supported by the Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation.
Tickets for all performances in The Glade are first-come, first-served with no ticket required. More information is available at littleisland.org.
Curates an ongoing series of jazz evenings with a different special guest at each performance:
June 19 at 10 PM: Georgia Heers
June 22 at 10 PM: Timo Andres
July 17 at 10 PM: Vanisha Gould
July 18 at 10 PM: Brandon Patrick George
July 19 at 10 PM: Samora Pinderhughes
July 20 at 10 PM: Emi Ferguson
July 25 at 10 PM: The Emmanuel Michael Group
July 26 at 10 PM: Melanie Charles
Two nights of concerts curated by the renowned painter:
June 20 at 10 PM: serpentwithfeet
June 21 at 10 PM: Yasmin Williams
June 26 at 10 PM: World premiere of a new song cycle written and performed by Whitney White.
July 23 at 10 PM and July 24 at 10 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks and her band perform two evenings of music.
July 27 at 10 PM: Broadway stars honor iconic Black female jazz singers.
July 30 & 31 at 10 PM: Bluegrass adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s opera by Sarah Gancher.
August 2 & 3 at 10 PM: New song cycle by Matt Aucoin and Ben Lerner, performed by Roomful of Teeth.
August 6 at 10 AM & 5 PM, August 7 at 10 AM & 5 PM: Terrestrials—family-friendly performances led by Lulu Miller with special guests.
A week of piano recitals with changing nightly programs and special guests:
August 21 at 10 PM: Conor Hanick – Book of Sounds by Hans Otte
August 22 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk & Alexi Kenny
August 23 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk with Alex Agate, Ryan Jung & Nicholas Phan – “Water Music”
August 24 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk with Robert Carlson, Nicholas Phan & Adria Ye – “Water Music”
August 27 at 10 PM: Conor Hanick with Keir GoGwilt
August 28 at 10 PM: Jeremy Denk – De Profundis by Frederic Rzewski & Beethoven’s Op. 111
Videos