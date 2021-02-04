LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES Continues With Second Episode of LILEANA BLAIN-CRUZ IN CONVERSATION: ON DIRECTING

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, featuring LCT artists in performance, conversation and more, will continue on Thursday, February 11 at 7pm with the second episode of "Lileana Blain-Cruz In Conversation: On Directing."

For this event in the series, Ms. Blain-Cruz, a Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, will be joined by fellow directors: Garrett Allen, Sarah Benson and Lila Neugebauer, who will discuss their work and their hopes for the future of the theater in a post-pandemic world.

Garrett Allen is a multidisciplinary artist whose work navigates the fairly recent, dramatic changes in the ways we consume, perceive, process, identify, and, ultimately, empathize. Some of their recent work includes An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer (Polyphone Festival, Ars Nova); We Were All Rooting For You (Playground Creatures Theatre Company); Girls Play, Last Meal (Williamstown Theatre Festival); and The Wonderful World of Dissocia (A.R.T.).

Sarah Benson has been the Artistic Director of Soho Rep since 2008. Some of her recent directing credits include Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview, Suzan Lori Parks' In The Blood and the award-winning 2019 Skittles Superbowl commercial Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical. Some of her recent work for Soho Rep includes Richard Maxwell's Samara, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' An Octoroon and Lucas Hnath's A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney.

For LCT, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning director Lila Neugebauer has directed The Wolves and the LCT3 productions of After the Blast and Kill Floor. Her many Off-broadway credits include Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife/The Zoo Story, Annie Baker's The Antipodes and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody. On Broadway, she received critical acclaim for her direction of Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery, which was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

LCT's new digital artistic programming is sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies with major support from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and the Howard Gilman Foundation.

Visit LCT.org to register for the zoom webinar for this event and for more information on all of the upcoming LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES programming.