HEAVEN KNOWS Will Receive Debut Readings This Week

Readings are on June 8th and 9th at 2pm.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

"HEAVEN KNOWS," a captivating production featuring book, music, and lyrics by Charles Bloom (known for his works "Pablo" and "Insomnia"), will have invitation-only debut readings on June 8th and 9th at 2pm. The venue for this exclusive event is Opera America's Scorca Hall in NYC.

Under the guidance of director and casting director Jamibeth Margolis (served as assistant director to Jerry Zaks on Broadway's "Caine Mutiny Court Martial" and Lincoln Center Theatre's "A Bad Friend"), along with musical director Andrew Wheeler (noted for his contributions to "Waitress" and "Shuffle Along"), and associate director Merete Muenter (recognized for her involvement in "Fiddler on The Roof In Yiddish" and "The Golden Bride" as the choreographer), "HEAVEN KNOWS" promises a unique and unforgettable experience.

The storyline revolves around Kate St. Clair, a neurotic actress in New York City who believes she knows it all. However, her perspective changes when she is granted a 24-hour encounter with someone who truly knows it all: the "Almighty" himself, who guides her through the rollercoaster of her life, love, and madness. Through tears and laughter, Kate discovers that sometimes, "Father" really does know best. With its universal themes, "HEAVEN KNOWS" is poised to captivate audiences of all backgrounds.

The talented cast includes Stephanie Lynne Mason (“Fiddler on the Roof”), James Jackson Jr. ( "A Strange Loop"), Ezekiel Andrew (featured in Broadway's "The Lion King" and "Ragtime"), Kelly Lester ("Woman of the Year," "The Baker's Wife"), John Wascavage ("Murder For Two," "I Spy a Spy"), Josephine Sanges (recipient of the 2023 Bistro Award), Matthew Curiano ("Ragtime," "Camelot"), Erik Daughterman ("Cabaret," "The Music Man"), Sharon Azrieli (performed at Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera), and Joseph Peterson (known for his roles in New York productions: "It Shoulda Been You," "Angel of the Amazon," and "Save The Palace"). 

Jared Six will serve as the stage manager.

Industry professionals interested in attending the exclusive readings are invited to RSVP at https://www.heavenknowsshow.com/heaven-knows-reading-rsvp. Each performance will be followed by a reception, providing an opportunity for networking and discussions.

For more information, please contact info@heavenknowsshow.com or visit www.heavenknowsshow.com 

Charles Bloom is a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.



