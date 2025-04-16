Full Cast and Creative Team Set for BEAU THE MUSICAL World Premiere at Out of the Box Theatrics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatrics has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken and Biscuits, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production, which is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Spamalot; Regional: Regency Girls), with music supervision by Chris Gurr (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical, The Prom), plays June 6 through July 27 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly The New Ohio Theater).



Joining the previously announced Matt Rodin as Ace Baker are Chris Blisset (National Tour: Stand By Your Man; Off-Broadway: Bloodsong of Love) as Beau, Amelia Cormack (Broadway: Hadestown; West End: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Raven, Seth Eliser (Off-Broadway: The Jonathan Larson Project; Tour: Disney On Classic) as Standby, Andrea Goss (Broadway: Rent, Cabaret) as Nurse/Karina/Le-Ann, Cory Jeacoma (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Regional: Gatsby: An American Myth; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Ferris, Tyler Donovan McCall (Tour: Fiddler on the Roof; Empire Records: The Musical) as Standby, Miyuki Miyagi (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812) as Daphney, Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, TV: “Succession”) as Standby, Derek J. Stoltenberg (National Tour: The Prom, Mamma Mia) as Dennis, Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; Tour: Once) as Standby, and Matt Wolpe (Broadway: Finding Neverland; TV: “We Crashed”) as Larry.

The creative team includes scenic designer Daniel Allen (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits; Off-Broadway: Room 1214), Costume Designer Devario D. Simmons (Broadway: Thoughts of a Colored Man, Film: Rustin), lighting designer Adam Honoré (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Cats: The Jellicle Ball), sound designer Jordana Brenica (Broadway: Suffs; Off-Broadway: Francois and the Rebels), and prop designer Sean Frank (OOTB: Inspired by True Events; Off-Broadway: Teeth). Jonathan Bach (Wicked, New York City Center Encores!) is Production Stage Manager, Rachael M. Wilkin (Broadway: Waitress, Into the Woods) is Assistant Stage Manager, Myrna Conn (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical; National Tour: Come From Away) is Associate Music Supervisor, Mitchell Strong (Off-Broadway: Conversations with Mother, Arcadia) is Production Manager, and Kimi Handa Brown (Regional: Guys and Dolls, Mamma Mia) is Intimacy Coordinator. Casting is by Robin Carus.

Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Rodin) – a young queer man whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

Beau the Musical was developed through readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center’s Broadway Songbook Series.

