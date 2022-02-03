Fiasco Theater Presents A VALENTINE FOR SONDHEIM
The free event will be available on demand from Feb. 16-Feb. 20.
This Valentine's Day, Fiasco Theater is coming together to share our love for the one and only Stephen Sondheim, with an evening of songs, letters, and stories. This prerecorded, free event will be available to watch online from February 16 through February 20, and will feature Fiasco company members and treasured collaborators from our productions of Into The Woods and Merrily We Roll Along, as well as other Fiasco performances. The event will include insight into Fiasco's experience working and collaborating with Sondheim, and how both the lessons and music he shared have shaped each artist individually and Fiasco as a company.
Fiasco's award-winning productions Into The Woods and Merrily We Roll Along were lauded for reinventing celebrated pieces of musical theater history. With Into The Woods, Fiasco presented its first venture into musicals, going on to share multiple productions in the tristate area, a national tour, and a run at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. The company's rendition of Merrily We Roll Along was crafted over five years of collaboration with Sondheim, who gave the company unprecedented access to his archival material as part of Fiasco's residency at Roundabout Theatre Company.
"Fiasco's ethos - our ensemble-driven shows and belief in the power of new artists and new ideas - are intricately tied to Sondheim's work," said Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld. "A Valentine for Sondheim is an opportunity for our community - no matter where people are or how they came to this music and these stories - to thank this artistic giant for everything he made, and all the doors he opened."
Tickets for A Valentine for Sondheim are available here, free of charge, and donations are gratefully accepted. All donors of $500 or more to this event will be invited to a special conversation with Fiasco's Artistic Directors and additional artists, where we will continue our conversation about Sondheim's influence on our work, answer your questions about our collaborations, and talk about what's next. Event timing will be dependent upon the participants' schedules - date TBD.
The cast of A Valentine for Sondheim includes: Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Andy Grotelueschen, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Javier Ignacio, Kelly Letourneau, Jennifer Mudge, Manu Narayan, Andrew Oppman, Alanna Saunders, Ben Steinfeld, and Emily Young.