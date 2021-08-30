Christine Baranski, Sutton Foster and More to Take Part in 92Y Upcoming Events

92Y has announced upcoming events, both online and in-person! Programming will feature Christine Baranski, Sutton Foster and more.

Check out the full schedule below!

***Online***

PARAMOUNT+'s THE GOOD FIGHT: Christine Baranski IN CONVERSATION

Thu, Sep 9, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Join Emmy and two-time Tony Award-winning actress Christine Baranski for a behind-the-scenes conversation about Paramount+'s critically acclaimed and massively popular original series The Good Fight . Following the season five finale, Baranski talks about the show's incisive, ever-evolving topicality, featuring storylines in recent episodes centered on racial justice, police brutality, the Capitol riots, the pandemic, cancel culture and more. She shares what it's like working with the show's extraordinary writers and cast, and what might lie ahead for Diane Lockhart in the series' sixth season.

***In Person & Online***

XYZ Presents: Sutton Foster IN CONVERSATION: HOOKED: HOW CRAFTING SAVED MY LIFE

Wed, Oct 13, 7 pm, from $35 in person ($50 with book) / $20 online (does not include book)

Sutton Foster, two-time Tony Award winner and star of the hit television series Younger, joins us on our stage for an up-close and personal talk about her career and new book Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. Equal parts memoir and crafting book, Hooked is the answer to the question: How does the talented Foster make everything she does look so easy? An avid crafter from her early performing days when she picked up a cross stich needle to escape bullying chorus girls, Foster found that crafting kept her centered. She talks about it all, along with her reflections on her fraught relationship with her agoraphobic mother, a painful divorce, her struggle with infertility, the joy of adopting her daughter, the thrill she experiences when performing, and her return to Broadway early next year in the eagerly awaited revival of The Music Man with Hugh Jackman.