Casting Announced For Stream of DOG SEES GOD for The Trevor Project

Play Reading Fridays, which usually donates all proceeds to The Actor's Fund has chosen to donate all proceeds to The Trevor Project for their upcoming live stream of Bert V. Royal's satire DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD.

The production, which was previously postponed, will now play live on Friday, July 10th at 7:00 PM with a cast that includes Jack DiFalco ("Torch Song") as CB; Drama Desk Award winner Kuhoo Verma ("Octet") as CB's Sister; INDIEFest Award winner Tim Realbuto ("Yes") as Van; Tony Award nominee Dominick LaRuffa ("Spring Awakening") as Matt; Alex Gibson ("The Great Comet") as Beethoven; Tara Novie ("Rent") as Marcy; Lauren Zakrin ("Cruel Intentions") as Tricia; and Emma Hunton ("Next to Normal") as Van's Sister.

Directed by Alison Tanney and Associate Produced by Ross Cohen, the play is an "unauthorized continuation" which reimagines characters from the popular comic strip "Peanuts" as degenerate teenagers. Drug use, child sexual abuse, suicide, eating disorders, teen violence, rebellion, sexual relations and identity are among the issues covered in this parody of the works of Charles M. Schultz.

The play is rated R for language and adult situations. However, Mr. Royal has provided the cast with a brand new script that will be read for the first time ever.

The playwright will also join director Alison Tanney in a Q&A after the online reading.

All of the shows produced by Play Reading Fridays are free, however they recommend a $5 to $10 donation to their current charity.

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where to watch the livestream.

