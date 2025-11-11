BOOKED by Carlos Jerome to Play Limited Engagement at El Barrio's Artspace PS109

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Around The Block / Al Doblar La Esquina will present Booked, a powerful new work by playwright Carlos Jerome, for a strictly limited engagement at El Barrio's Artspace PS109.

Set in the charged landscape of the Lower East Side in the 1960s, Booked dives into a neighborhood caught between illiteracy, protest, and the looming shadow of war. As injustice piles up on every corner, the play asks a searing question: where does education fit in a world determined to keep you in the dark?

The production features a standout ensemble: John Cencio Burgos*, Marc Reign, Luis Figueroa Rivera*, Jonny Maldonado, Raye Levine Spielberg*, and Irene Rivera.

Booked is directed by Ivette Dumeng, with stage management by Caitlin J. Gibbs, fight choreography by Randall Rodriguez, sound design by Alfredo Marin, Costume coordinator Ivette Dumeng and technical operation by Kim Sanchez. The production is produced by Myrta Vida, Alexandra Acosta, and Carlos Jerome.