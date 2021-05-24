Atlantic for Kids' Audio Production of AND IN THIS CORNER: CASSIUS CLAY - Now Extended Through June 7th

Atlantic for Kids has announced a two week extension of their episodic audio production of And in This Corner: Cassius Clay by playwright, rapper, and poet Idris Goodwin . Directed by Reggie D. White , this stage play turned four-part audio drama about the early life of Muhammad Ali will now be available to stream on demand through June 7. Tickets for And in This Corner: Cassius Clay are free and are available to reserve with a suggested donation of $20 per household.

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay features Danté Crichlow , Sinclair Daniel , Langston Darby , Anthony Holiday , Franck Juste , Jacquelyn Landgraf , Eric Lockley , and Andy Schneeflock , all of whom are alumni of the Atlantic Acting School .

Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner: Cassius Clay goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them.

Director Reggie D. White says, "The play doesn't run from the darkness of the world Cassius grew up in. Idris Goodwin's knockout play highlights several moments where the racism of pre-Civil Rights Era Kentucky 'hits below the belt' including white supremacist violence at peaceful lunch counter sit-ins where the ugliest of racial slurs are flung at unsuspecting children. Goodwin's play shines a light on these and other issues for all to see - illuminating our own path to revealing the fighter within us all ."

The creative team for And in This Corner: Cassius Clay includes Imani Champion ( Production Coordinator ), Twi McCallum ( Sound Designer/Sound Editing and Mixing ), and Christopher O'Neal ( Illustrator ) .

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay runs approximately 11-17 minutes per episode or 55 minutes in full. This audio play is recommended for grades 4 and up .

For more information, visit atlantictheater.org/productions/kids.