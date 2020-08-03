Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Kevin Massey, Judy McLane and More Set For New York Theatre Barn's August Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host weekly free live streams of its New Works Series each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET. Upcoming August installments of the series include excerpts from the new musicals Between The Lines, Sean's Story: Part One | The Awakening, Tyrants, Songs For Slutty Girls and more. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, the live 45-minute series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team. The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights.

August 5, 2020 @ 7PM ET - Between The Lines

Music and Lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure)

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter, James and the Giant Peach)

Directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde)

Featuring live performances by Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Evita) and Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked)

Based on the book by New York Times best selling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines follows Deliah, an outsider in a new school who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

My Little Barbizon

Book, Music and Lyrics by Angela Sclafani

Orchestrations by Macy Schmidt

Featuring live performances by Kim Blanck (Octet, Alice By Heart) and Angela Sclafani

My Little Barbizon is a musical meditation on female writers, mental illness, and the journey inward. When Annie checks into her room at the Barbizon Hotel, an infamous boarding house for ambitious career girls, she finds company in Joan Didion, Sylvia Plath, Eudora Welty, and Gael Greene- writers and former Barbizon girls. What unfolds are a series of conversations that unravel Annie's fears, desires, and relationship to her place in the world. Will she uncover what hides just beneath the surface before it's time to check out?

August 12, 2020 @ 7PM ET - Songs For Slutty Girls

Book, Music and Lyrics by Kailey Marshall (Winner of Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud song competition)

Directed by Dana Greenfield

Music Direction by Macy Schmidt

Featuring live performances by Elyce West, Lauren Robinson, Sydney Kane and Monica Rosenblatt

Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Tramp, Skank, Whore, and Slut. This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs For Slutty Girls is about smashing the male gaze and finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.

Tyrants

Music and Lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen (Outlaws)

Book by Nora Brigid Monahan (Diva: Live From Hell)

Featuring live performances by Alexander Sage Oyen and more

In the wake of the Lincoln assassination, Edwin Booth, brother of John Wilkes Booth, goes from being the most famous actor in America to the most scorned. The lines between the past and the present begin to blur as Edwin remembers and revises his own life story, trying desperately to ascertain his own responsibility for his brother's crime.

August 19, 2020 @ 7PM ET - Clicquot

Book, Music and Lyrics by Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter

Featuring live performances by Victoria Frings (An Enemy of the People), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis), Rachael Worthington and more

In the wake of the French Revolution, one woman changed the champagne industry forever. Clicquot tells the story of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin in the early years of her life and how, against all odds, she became the businesswoman who rejected the status quo.

Sean's Story: Part One | The Awakening

Book, Music and Lyrics by Khiyon Hursey (Eastbound)

Featuring live performances by Khiyon Hursey and Doron JePaul Mitchell (To Kill A Mockingbird, Fortress of Solitude)

Sean's Story: Part One | The Awakening follows a young black man as he experiences love and loss for the first time.

The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. Since the end of March, the company has presented 17 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), has presented 38 new musicals, lifted up 64 writers, and has supported 8 charities, including: NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Black Women Playwrights' Group, Darkness Rising, The Black Youth Project, The Okra Project, The Next Wave Initiative, Color of Change, and Campaign Zero. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

