Amas Musical Theatre To Present Virtual Presentation of FOUND IN TRANSLATION Written and Performed by Luis Santeiro

Amas Musical Theatre will present a virtual presentation of Found in Translation, a solo musical journey written and performed by Luis Santeiro. It will launch online beginning April 28, 2021 at 7:00pm (followed by a Q&A) and will be available on demand through May 5, 2021. Tickets are free, but reservations are required at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education and theatre programs.

The rhythms of your youth are indelibly stamped on your soul. Luis Santeiro left Cuba when he was twelve. After that traumatic transition, he was determined to become all-American and leave his Latin past behind. He found that it was not so simple. Through song and story, Found in Translation explores the loss of home, and the discovery of the added richness in being a blend of two cultures.

Found in Translation is co-directed by Christopher Scott and Donna Trinkoff, with Musical Director Paul Greewood on piano and Rex Benincasa on percussion. The show was filmed at Smash Studios and edited by Matt Gurren.

"Luis is an amazingly talented writer and has been in the Amas family since we developed his musical Barrio Babies," says Donna Trinkoff. "In recent years, he also began performing, and when I read his memoir 'Dancing with Dictators' and I learned the story of his family and their exile from Cuba, I knew it would make a terrific show."