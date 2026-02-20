THE BAD DATERS to Debut in the US at Paradise Factory This April

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following acclaimed runs in Ireland and the United Kingdom, Derek Murphy's The Bad Daters will make its US premiere at Paradise Factory in the East Village. Directed by Colm Summers (Every Brilliant Thing, The Comedians) and starring Kate Arrington (Broadway's Our Mother's Brief Affair, Grace, and The American Plan) and Shane McNaughton (The Fall, The Equalizer, The Secret), performances begin April 23.

Wendy and Liam were bad at dating. They were even worse at falling in love. THE BAD DATERS is a darkly funny love story about moving on, making an effort, and letting someone love you. Set in Dublin and unfolding over a series of dates, a dating website brings Wendy and Liam together for a blind date neither wants.

Liam is looking for someone special, Wendy is looking for anyone but him. What happens when the last thing you're looking for is exactly what you find? Blending biting Irish humor with emotional candor, THE BAD DATERS explores grief, loneliness, and the fragile hope of starting again.

The Bad Daters runs April 23 - May 17, Thursday - Sunday at 7pm. Paradise Factory is located at 64 East 4th Street New York, NY 10003. Running time is approximately 75 minutes. Note: this production contains strong language, references to suicide, and adult themes. Paradise Factory is ADA compliant, with its upper theater accessible by a short flight of stairs and a lift.