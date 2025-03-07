Review: WICKED at Folketeatret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked at Folketeatret delivers a very pleasing production that brings this much-loved musical to life with energy and heart. From the opening number to the grand finale, the show delivers an exciting and engaging experience. With a talented cast, strong direction, and a fresh take on the design, this version of Wicked is a treat for both longtime fans and those seeing it for the first time.

Alexandra Rotan is a wonderful Glinda, full of charm and humor. Her singing is beautiful, especially in the softer, more emotional moments. While her acting is a little uneven at times, she still makes Glinda a fun and likable character. The diction during some of her higher notes are a bit unclear, but overall, she gives a great performance. She also has strong chemistry with Sanne Kvitnes as Elphaba, making their friendship and rivalry feel real and emotional.

Sanne Kvitnes is flawless as Elphaba. Her singing is powerful, and her performance is full of depth and feeling. Her solo numbers are true highlights of the show, exhibiting both her vocal strength and acting skills. She captures every part of Elphaba’s journey, from awkward outcast to confident (anti)hero, making her performance one of the best parts of the show.

Thomas Brasel plays Fiyero with charm and confidence. He has a great voice that suits the role well, though he comes across as a bit juvenile than other actors who have played the part. Sometimes, he moves through scenes a little too quickly, which takes away from the emotional impact, but he still brings energy and charisma to the role. His interactions with both Elphaba and Glinda help make their love triangle engaging.

Benjamin Hiley is excellent as Boq, bringing humor and personality to the role. He has great comic timing and sings with a strong pop tenor that fits the character well. His scenes with Katarina Lund as Nessarose are well-acted, adding another layer to the story.



Siren Jørgensen’s portrayal of Madame Morrible is a captivating mix of power and manipulation. She brings a commanding presence to the role, delivering a chilling and sophisticated performance. With her sharp vocals and timing, Jørgensen perfectly captures Morrible’s cunning, making her a standout and memorable villain in Wicked.

Pål Jensen is pleasing as Doctor Dillamond, even though his costume makes it a little hard for him to and express emotions. Despite this, he still manages to make the character feel wise and kind, adding to the story’s deeper themes of discrimination and injustice.

The ensemble is fantastic, giving every scene energy and excitement. Their singing and dancing are tight and well-rehearsed, making the group numbers feel lively. Since the cast is smaller than in the original production, some scenes feel a bit empty on Folketeatret’s large stage, but the strong performances make up for it.

Director Thomas Aagerholm, with local director Christoffer Paulsen, has created a version of Wicked that feels fresh and well-paced. The story moves smoothly, with emotional moments given the right amount of time to land. The choreography is sharp and helps keep the energy high throughout the show. Every dance and movement feel important to the storytelling.

The set design takes a different approach, moving away from the usual steampunk style and embracing an Art Deco-inspired look. The use of LED effects is creative and adds to the magical feel of the show. At times, the LED effects feel a little too much like a movie rather than a stage show, but overall, they help create an immersive experience. The lighting design is likewise great, and the glowing proscenium is used sparsely but effectively.

The biggest downside of the production is the costumes. While they look better than those used in the previous Danish production, they still feel underwhelming and somewhat cheap, which takes away from the overall visual impact of the show.

In the end, Wicked at Folketeatret is an amazing show that stays true to the heart of the original. This is a Wicked worth seeing, full of magical moments, great music, and heartfelt storytelling.

By Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holtzmann, translated by Atle Halstensen

Directed by: Thomas Agerholm

Local director: Christoffer Paulsen

Set design and props: Benjamin La Cour

Choreography: Damian Czarnecki

Costume design: Lotte Martine Blichfeldt and Anna Juul Holm

Musical director: Bendik Eide

With: Sanne Kvitnes, Alexandra Rotan, Frode Winther, Thomas Wesley Brasel, Siren Jørgensen, and many others, along with an orchestra of ten.

