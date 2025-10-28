PORRIOT AND THE MISSING BRONZE HORSE Comes to Den Norske Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Children's Chorus is back with their award-winning and playful children's opera Porriot and the Missing Bronze Horse! Performances will run 1-7 November at Den Norske Opera.

Master detective Porriot — a humorous blend of leek and detective — is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a valuable museum artifact. A small bronze horse from the Middle Ages has mysteriously vanished during rehearsals for the historical theater production The Hullabaloo Play.

At the same time, the detective’s beautiful wife, Paprika, lands a major role in the theater production.

The local policeman, Inspector Pickle — not exactly the brightest bulb — becomes her co-star in the play, portraying the lovestruck King. Theater director and cultural enthusiast Celery Stang struggles to keep the actors and the rebellious peasant army under control.

Meanwhile, a hard-pressed Porriot tries to solve the mystery in the best Agatha Christie style. The premiere is approaching fast, and behind the scenes, jealousy and intense emotions run wild.

Composer Gisle Kverndokk and author Bjørn F. Rørvik have created an opera for the Opera's Children's Chorus, based on the popular children's books about Master Detective Porriot by Bjørn F. Rørvik and Ragnar Aalbu. The production was awarded the Music Critics' Prize in 2018.