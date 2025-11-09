Rainelle Krause to Play Queen Of The Night In Barrie Kosky's THE MAGIC FLUTEE at Den Norske Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed soprano Rainelle Krause, celebrated worldwide for her electrifying coloratura and riveting stage presence, returns to the European stage as Queen of the Night in an innovative production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) at the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet (Den Norske Opera).

Directed by visionary Barrie Kosky and inspired by 1920s silent film aesthetics from British theatre company 1927, this production transforms Mozart's beloved opera into a spectacular cinematic experience.

Premiering at the Oslo Opera House's Main Stage on November 20, 2025, and running through January, 2026, the production features a striking fusion of live performance and innovative black-and-white animation, creating a whimsical yet profound retelling of Mozart's mystical fairytale. Known for her incisive interpretations and soaring vocal fireworks, Krause reprises her famed portrayal of the Queen of the Night with her unique interpretation of the character's iconic, electrifying arias.

Krause's involvement in this high-profile production follows a string of celebrated engagements across Europe and the United States, including her Metropolitan Opera debut in the same role. Praised for both her technical mastery and deeply human portrayals, Krause continues to establish herself as one of the most exciting coloratura sopranos of her generation.

The production will be conducted by Kristiina Poska with the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra and Chorus, featuring an ensemble cast including Jonas Hacker and Eirik Grøtvedt as Tamino, Hanna Husáhr and Frøy Hovland Holtbakk as Pamina, and Nicolai Elsberg as Sarastro.

Krause's performance dates in Oslo are November 20 and 22, and January 6, 8, 10, 13, 16, and 18.

