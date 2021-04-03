National Theatret Presents AUDIO DRAMA: WE HOMELESS

Listen to Kathrine Nedrejord's We Homeless - a sound drama about fleeing to a new country and facing a new type of struggle in the void between war and peace.

A family of four flees war, imprisonment and insecurity. But the peace that meets them in their new homeland is deafening in a completely different way.

Because when the practicalities are arranged, and life is finally to be lived, a different type of struggle begins than the one they fled from. Here they have to fight to settle down and accept the memories of their homeland.

Kathrine Nedrejord has made a name for herself as a playwright, writer and writer. In her work with We Homeless , she has interviewed both refugees and resource persons from various disciplines, which resulted in her first commissioned work as a house playwright at the National Theater.

The stage version of the play , which was to premiere in March, was canceled due to the corona pandemic. Now the play gets its world premiere as a sound drama, in an adapted version, produced by the National Theater in collaboration with Filt Oslo.

This is how you get even closer to the four family members and their story, which is told alternately through past, present and future, a distinctive feature of Nedrejord's theatrical language.

Tune in at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/lyddrama-vi-hjemlose/.