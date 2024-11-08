HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Den Norske Opera in January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hansel and Gretel is coming to Den Norske Opera in January 2025. Performances will run 26 January – ​15 February.

In director Alexander Mørk-Eidem’s critically acclaimed version of Hansel and Gretel, the familiar forest has been replaced by an abandoned carnival, complete with bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and cotton candy. But a shadowy figure lurks in the wings...

Aftenposten critic Maren Ørstavik called Mørk-Eidem’s tampering with Humperdinck’s classic opera “delightfully creepy”, while NRK’s Eystein Sandvik asserted that the set design alone was worth the price of admission at the Oslo Opera House.

The evening promises to be both unnerving and amusing for young and old alike. So, take the kids, grandma or your best friend and hop on a carousel of a performance!

