Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Robert Anthony Jones - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Alexander Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Clark Scott Carmichael - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Tiffany Haas - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Julia Finke - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Constance Swain - ANTIGONE - The American Shakespeare Center

Best Choreography (non-professional)

Jeff Warner - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Choreography (professional)

Stephanie Wood - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Costume Design (non-professional)

Sandy Short/Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Costume Design (professional)

Sandy Short - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (professional)

Chip Gallagher - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Direction of a Play (professional)

Khanisha Foster - THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company

Best Ensemble in a Professional Production

ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design (non-professional)

Jason Amato - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Lighting Design (professional)

Jason Amato - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Musical (professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company

Best Original Work

The Governor's School for the Arts Students - LOCKED DOWN - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Play (non-professional)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Smithfield Little Theatre

Best Play (professional)

THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company

Best Set Design (non-professional)

Philip Milone - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell

Best Set Design (professional)

Frank Foster - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Sound Design (non-professional)

Charles Owrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Sound Design (professional)

Billy Timms - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)

Alan Hoffman - SOUTH PACIFIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)

John Forkner - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)

Andrea Rivette - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)

Felicia Fields - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS - Altria Theater

Theater of the Year

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

