Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT Will Open at Four County Players

To celebrate their 53rd holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present Ken Ludwig'S THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS opening November 21 on the Mainstage.

It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play SHERLOCK HOLMES, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this whodunit by Ken Ludwig (LEND ME A TENOR, MOON OVER BUFFALO), set during the Christmas holidays.

CONTENT WARNING: This production contains flashing lights including thunder and lightning effects, gun shot sounds, minor profanity, violence, and a dash of murder, of course. Parental discretion is advised.

This production is directed by 'Derby' Thomas, produced by Wendy Novicoff, and stars an ensemble cast featuring John Rabasa as William Gillette, Lark Lucente as Martha Gillette, Johnny Butcher as Felix Geisel, Devynn Thomas as Madge Geisel, Devin Walsh as Simon Bright, Emily Hemmingson as Aggie Wheeler, Linda Zuby as Inspector Harriet Goring, and Christine Thalwitz as Daria Chase. The cast swings/understudies are John Baker (Gillette, Felix), Meg Hoover (Martha, Inspector), and Katterina Sparrer (Madge, Aggie).

Rounding out the production staff are Michael Kneller as Production Stage Manager, Paige Campbell Johns as Assistant Stage Manager, Amy Goffman as Costume Designer, Stephanie Kowalczyk as Hair & Makeup Designer, David Hutchins as Lighting Designer and Sound Engineer, Pete Davies and Mary Speed as Scenic Designers, Mary Speed as Scenic Charge Artist/Painter, Katie Hutchins as Sound Designer, Pete Davies as Lead Carpenter, Larry Friedland as Fight Choreographer, Meg Hoover as Properties Designer, Edward Warwick White as Set Dresser and Intimacy Coordinator, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager, and Nicholas Edelman as Shop & Build Supervisor.

Ken Ludwig'S THE GAME'S AFOOT opens November 21 and runs weekends on the Mainstage through December 14. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Please note there is no performance on November 28. Adult tickets are $20; Senior/Student tickets are $18; Children (12 and under) are $16 (please refer to content warning; parent discretion advised); and all Friday tickets are $12.