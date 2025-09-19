Creative Cauldron Receives Record Government Operating Grants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creative Cauldron in Falls Church, VA, has been awarded more than $96,000 in government operating support grants, the largest in its history. Funding from Arts Fairfax and the Virginia Commission for the Arts will support initiatives including Bold New Voices—premiering original works by women, especially women of color—and Artes Para Todos, which brings free and affordable arts programs to Spanish-speaking youth in Fairfax County.

Support from Arts Fairfax and the Virginia Commission for the Arts will expand Creative Cauldron’s acclaimed Bold New Voices initiative, which develops and produces original works by women, with a focus on women of color. It will also strengthen Artes Para Todos, which offers workshops, camps, classes, and complimentary performances for young people from Spanish-speaking households attending Fairfax County Title One Schools.

“Funding from Arts Fairfax and the Virginia Commission of the Arts is instrumental to our commitment to providing an opportunity to showcase diverse voices and stories,” said Laura Connors Hull, Founding Artistic Director of Creative Cauldron. “We will continue to celebrate the work of talented artists, particularly women and artists of color, who have not had the same access to resources and power in our industry. And we will expand our audiences, by reaching new patrons who have not seen themselves fully represented on area stages.”

The Virginia Commission for the Arts has elevated arts organizations across the state for more than 50 years, providing funding and resources to strengthen artists and communities. Arts Fairfax is dedicated to expanding access to arts and culture for all residents of Fairfax County.