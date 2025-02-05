Creative Cauldron Announces Grand Opening Of New Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creative Cauldron will officially open the doors to a brand-new theater in the Broad and Washington Development on February 13, 2025. A ribbon cutting and reception will take place Thursday February 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the new theater, 127 East Broad Street, Falls Church. Creative Cauldron was founded 24 years ago by Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull, and has operated in Falls Church since 2009.

“I cannot think of a more fitting way to celebrate our 24th anniversary than opening the doors to our New Home.” Said Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull. “It is not only a new home, but also a new horizon – allowing us to broaden the stories we tell and provide more services to our community. We will be able to increase our programming and educational offerings, as well as provide more opportunities for artists, especially artists of color.”

The 5,000-square-foot facility, designed and built by Insight Property Group includes a 108-seat black box theater with sprung floors and state of the art stage lighting funded by Dominion Energy. Cauldron's new home also includes a central lobby, a rehearsal room and classroom, a large dressing room, costume and design studio, technical equipment mezzanine, multiple bathrooms and administrative space for Cauldron staff, students, artists and the community. Former Falls Church City Council Vice Mayor and current Creative Cauldron Board Vice President Marty Meserve mused about the new space. “This new theater has been a long-time dream in the making and we are thrilled to open it up to artists, students and the greater community.”

In 2023 Creative Cauldron launched a New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign and raised over $750,000 to supplement the $1M in funding provided by Insight Property Group for the project.

The new theater advances Creative Cauldron's mission of providing affordable, enriching, and diverse experiences in the performing and visual arts to Northern Virginia and the greater Washington DC community. Creative Cauldron Board President Gina Caceci summed up the excitement surrounding the new theater. “From award winning professional theater, to inclusive and affordable arts education, to the most diverse music concerts in the area, Creative Cauldron has it all!”

The first event in Creative Cauldron's new home will be Steel Magnolias Feb. 13 - March 9. In March, the 2024-25 season continues with the Learning Theater Ensemble presentation of Snow White/Blancanieves. Following that will be a “Bold New Voices” premiere of Woman on Fire. The final theatrical production for the season begins May 31 with Disney's Aladdin Dual Language Edition/Edición de Lenguaje Dual. Over the summer months, Creative Cauldron will host Arts Adventure Camps and a Summer Concert Series. For more information and tickets, visit www.creativecauldron.org.

