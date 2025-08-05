ArtsFairfax Awards Nearly $600K in Operating Support Grants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For Fiscal Year 2026, ArtsFairfax awards 56 Operating Support Grants to local arts organizations representing all arts disciplines and all nine magisterial districts in Fairfax County, as well as the City of Fairfax and the City of Falls Church.

ArtsFairfax offers three grant opportunities—Operating Support, Project Support, and Ticket & Participation Subsidy. In FY25 (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025), ArtsFairfax awarded a total of $799,026 in 82 Awards to over 65 local arts organizations across its three grant programs. With help from this funding, ArtsFairfax Grant recipients engaged 1,056,304 participants through over 17,000 arts events and programs in and beyond Fairfax County.

“ArtsFairfax is proud to serve our local arts organizations with funding they have come to rely on year over year. We are grateful to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors not only for their financial support but also for the many ways they have shown up for the local arts sector by attending grantee exhibitions and performances, and by promoting ArtsFairfax work in the County,” says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

Despite funding uncertainty at the federal level, the County sustained its allocation of approximately $1.5M for the arts, most of which is designated towards regranting, allowing ArtsFairfax to continue support of the local arts sector as planned.

Of the remaining grant funds for FY26, which also includes a grant for the Fairfax County Poet Laureate, $160,000 will be awarded this fall through Project Support Grants and $40,000 will be awarded in Ticket & Participation Subsidy Grants, which are available on a rolling basis beginning August 7,2025 until funds are depleted.



For more information about ArtsFairfax Grants, visit ArtsFairfax.org/Grants.