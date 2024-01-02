1st Stage Announces SHUTTER SISTERS, A Sweet And Funny Play By Mansa Ra

This sweet and funny tale explores the parallel lives of two women. A white woman named Michael struggles with strained family relationships at her adopted mother's funeral, while a Black woman named Mykal navigates a challenge of her own: becoming an empty nester. A surrealist journey through womanhood, identity, and what it means to belong.

“Shutter Sisters is a very enjoyable and empathetic look at how connections between mothers, daughters, friends, and even strangers impact the story of your life.” -Broadway World

The 1st Stage production of Shutter Sisters features 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes (Mlima's Tale, The Mamalogues, Duck Harbor, The Member of the Wedding, The Good Counselor) and Tonya Beckman (How the Light Gets In). The production is directed by Eric Ruffin and assistant directed by Jaida Gillespie.

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Adam Mendelson and Niya John, sound design by David Lamont Wilson, costume design by Lynly Saunders, and props design by Pauline Lamb.

Shutter Sisters will run at 1st Stage from February 1-18, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately ninety minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule.