1st Stage Announces SHUTTER SISTERS, A Sweet And Funny Play By Mansa Ra

1st Stage presents SHUTTER SISTERS, a sweet and funny play by Mansa Ra, with press performances on February 3 and 4.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January Photo 3 DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month Photo 4 DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

1st Stage Announces SHUTTER SISTERS, A Sweet And Funny Play By Mansa Ra

This sweet and funny tale explores the parallel lives of two women. A white woman named Michael struggles with strained family relationships at her adopted mother's funeral, while a Black woman named Mykal navigates a challenge of her own: becoming an empty nester. A surrealist journey through womanhood, identity, and what it means to belong.

“Shutter Sisters is a very enjoyable and empathetic look at how connections between mothers, daughters, friends, and even strangers impact the story of your life.”  -Broadway World

The 1st Stage production of Shutter Sisters features 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes (Mlima's Tale, The Mamalogues, Duck Harbor, The Member of the Wedding, The Good Counselor) and Tonya Beckman (How the Light Gets In). The production is directed by Eric Ruffin and assistant directed by Jaida Gillespie.

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Adam Mendelson and Niya John, sound design by David Lamont Wilson, costume design by Lynly Saunders, and props design by Pauline Lamb.

Shutter Sisters will run at 1st Stage from February 1-18, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. 

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856

The run time is approximately ninety minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule.




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

Virginia Stage Company has announced the opening of its  production of Dial M for Murder. Performances run January 24 - February 11.

2
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January Photo
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January

More than 9 million spectators have experienced DRUM TAO across the world - now come celebrate their 30th anniversary at the Sandler Center! Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; 42ND STREET, 12 ANGRY MEN, Riverside Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; 42ND STREET, 12 ANGRY MEN, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This MonthDIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in JanuaryDRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics HallThe National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics Hall
Photos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing ArtsPhotos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
Hadestown in Central Virginia Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
The Wizard of Oz in Central Virginia The Wizard of Oz
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-7/14)
But Why Bump Off Barnaby? in Central Virginia But Why Bump Off Barnaby?
Little Theatre of Norfolk (1/12-1/28)
Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced in Central Virginia Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
They're Playing Our Song in Central Virginia They're Playing Our Song
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (4/03-5/12)
Clue On Stage: Staring Sally Struthers in Central Virginia Clue On Stage: Staring Sally Struthers
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-9/08)
The Three Musketeers in Central Virginia The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
The Outsider in Central Virginia The Outsider
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (5/17-6/09)
Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers in Central Virginia Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers
Virginia Stage Company (5/08-5/19)
Jersey Boys in Central Virginia Jersey Boys
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You