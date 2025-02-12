SIX, HAMILTON, and More Set For New Orleans' 2025/26 Broadway Season

The season will include hit musicals such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera, alongside new productions including Hell's Kitchen and Back to the Future.
The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans has announced its 2025/26 Broadway season! The season will kick off on October 7 with Kimberly Akimbo before continuing through June 2026.
The season will include hit musicals such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera, alongside new productions including Hell's Kitchen and Back to the Future.
Subscriptions are available now!
Kimberly Akimbo - Tuesday, October 7, 2025 – Sunday, October 12, 2025
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical - Tuesday, November 11, 2025 – Sunday, November 16, 2025
Back To The Future: The Musical - Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Sunday, December 14, 2025
Hell’s Kitchen - Tuesday, December 30, 2025 – Sunday, January 4, 2026
Hadestown - Friday, January 23, 2026 – Sunday, January 25, 2026
Water for Elephants - Tuesday, February 3, 2026 – Sunday, February 8, 2026
The Phantom of the Opera - Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – Sunday, March 15, 2026
The Great Gatsby - Tuesday, March 24, 2026 – Sunday, March 29, 2026
SIX - Tuesday, April 14, 2026 – Sunday, April 19, 2026
The Book of Mormon - Tuesday, May 12, 2026 – Sunday, May 17, 2026
Monty Python's Spamalot - Tuesday, June 2, 2026 – Sunday, June 7, 2026
