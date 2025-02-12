SIX, HAMILTON, and More Set For New Orleans' 2025/26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans has announced its 2025/26 Broadway season! The season will kick off on October 7 with Kimberly Akimbo before continuing through June 2026.

The season will include hit musicals such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera, alongside new productions including Hell's Kitchen and Back to the Future.

Subscriptions are available now!

Full Season Lineup:

Kimberly Akimbo - Tuesday, October 7, 2025 – Sunday, October 12, 2025

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical - Tuesday, November 11, 2025 – Sunday, November 16, 2025

Back To The Future: The Musical - Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Sunday, December 14, 2025

Hell’s Kitchen - Tuesday, December 30, 2025 – Sunday, January 4, 2026

Hadestown - Friday, January 23, 2026 – Sunday, January 25, 2026

Water for Elephants - Tuesday, February 3, 2026 – Sunday, February 8, 2026

The Phantom of the Opera - Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – Sunday, March 15, 2026

The Great Gatsby - Tuesday, March 24, 2026 – Sunday, March 29, 2026

SIX - Tuesday, April 14, 2026 – Sunday, April 19, 2026

The Book of Mormon - Tuesday, May 12, 2026 – Sunday, May 17, 2026

Monty Python's Spamalot - Tuesday, June 2, 2026 – Sunday, June 7, 2026

Comments