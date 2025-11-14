A CHRISTMAS CAROL Benefit Reading Set for Crescent City Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crescent City Stage will present a festive, one-night only Theatre Authority benefit staged reading of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, in a witty and imaginative new adaptation by Patrick Barlow, on Thursday December 11, 2025 at The Josephine, 2400 Napoleon Avenue.

This special event will raise funds for Crescent City Stage's 2026 Season and Studio programming, bringing together the New Orleans community for an evening of holiday cheer and celebration.

The event begins at 6:00pm with a cash bar and small bites, followed by the staged reading at 7:30pm with a festive post-show celebration with the cast. Guests are invited to raise a glass, enjoy hearing a beloved holiday story, and meet the artists Crescent City Stage dedicates its mission to supporting. All in New Orleans' newest event venue.

The reading features a company of professional actors and members of Actors' Equity Association, with Michael A. Newcomer returning as Scrooge, joined by Erin Cessna, Eleanor Frederic-Humphrey, Ryan Reilly, and Jarrod Smith. The reading is directed by Elizabeth Elkins Newcomer, with projection design by James Lanius.

"While not our previously planned full production, this is a chance to still gather and celebrate the holidays together, and at the same time, invest in the future of professional theatre in New Orleans," said Producing Executive Director Michael A. Newcomer. "We are beyond thrilled to share this story at The Josephine and to support the artists and programs that we have become known for."