LEGALLY BLONDE, ANASTASIA & More Announced for Broadway in Lafayette 2022-23 Season

Broadway in Lafayette is back with SIX amazing shows for the 2022 - 2023 Season live at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Broadway in Lafayette will bring the best of touring broadway direct from New York, including the classic holiday musical HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, the dazzling and gorgeous ANASTASIA, the jaw dropping talents of the ILLUSIONISTS MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, the Tony Award winning musical spectacular CATS, the fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, and the optimistic classic ANNIE.

You won't want to miss a moment of the action! Beginning today, current Season Ticket Holders will be able to renew their Season Packages and lock in the seats they had last season for another great year of entertainment with Broadway in Lafayette.

2022-2023 NEW SEASON TICKET HOLDER PRESALE Due to the extraordinary Broadway in Lafayette Season line up they are expecting unprecedented demand on Season Ticket Packages. Beginning today, anyone interested in purchasing a Season Ticket can sign up for Season Ticket Presale Access LafayetteBroadway.com. Those who signed up for Presale Access will get a link to the Official Broadway in Lafayette Season Ticket Portal beginning Monday, June 20, 2022. Season Tickets are expected to go fast, so make sure you sign up for Presale Access!

The only way to guarantee the best seats at the best prices for all the Broadway in Lafayette shows is by becoming a Season Ticket Holder!

The 2022-2023 Broadway in Lafayette Lineup:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Saturday, November 12, 2022

Anastasia - Thursday, November 17, 2022

Illusionists Magic of the Holidays - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

CATS - Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Legally Blonde - The Musical - Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Annie - Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Why Become a Season Ticket Holder?

THE BEST PRICES! Save over 15% Off the Price of Single Tickets!

No service charges

First Access to Exchange Seats when Additional Performances are Added

Placement in the BEST SEATS in each Price Level

Enjoy the same great seats for every show year after year

GUARANTEE your tickets to every show

HOW DO I RENEW MY CURRENT SEASON TICKET?

It's easy! A personalized Ticketing Portal was sent to the email associated with your 2021-2022 Season Ticket Account. Submit your order electronically and you're all set!

If you have any questions or concerns,

Please email them at Subscribe@LafayetteBroadway.com

Or leave them a Voicemail and they will return your call at (337) 340 2829